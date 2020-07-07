Trump administration vows to work "hand in hand" with local governments to reopen schools amid coronavirus

Trump administration officials said Tuesday that their "goal" is to work "hand in hand" with local governments and jurisdictions to safely reopen schools in the fall after the coronavirus closes, while the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention did not recommend closing schools to start with.

A senior administration official told reporters Tuesday that it is "important to open our schools."

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT TO KEEP SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR & # 39; POLITICAL REASONS & # 39;

"I think it is worth noting that the CDC in orientation, we never recommend that schools close," said the official. "Those were local jurisdictional decisions made."

The official noted that there are "a variety of different strategies that schools can adopt to enable them to open schools safely."

"The CDC never recommended closing schools because they did not believe it was an effective strategy," the official continued. "But these decisions are local decisions, and our goal is to work hand in hand with local jurisdictions to make sure we see the best ways to reopen schools safely and return to where we really would have liked to have been in the spring, which is to have a active educational component available to students. "

The official added: "It is such an important component of our communities and important to the well-being and health of school-age people."

The official added that the concern was not necessarily for the young students, but rather if they contract the virus and then pass it on to vulnerable individuals and family members.

"The greatest risk to K-12 and higher education is that those people will become infected and transmit it to someone more vulnerable," said the official.

The comments came after President Trump pushed Monday for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools closed for "political reasons."

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN ON THE FALL!" Trump first tweeted.

"Corrupt Joe Biden and Democrats don't want to open schools in the fall for political reasons, not for health reasons." then added. “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, people understand it!

Most states have yet to make a decision on the reopening of schools in the fall and in what capacity they could, as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in many parts of the country.

CUOMO SAYS "NO DECISION" ON WHETHER NEW YORK SCHOOLS WILL OPEN IN THE FALL BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics urges officials to allow children to be physically present in the classroom in the fall.

"After weighing what we know about children and the coronavirus, we really strongly advocate that the goal should be to have students physically present at school," AAP President Dr. Sara Goza said Monday to " The Daily Briefing. "

"Children learn more in school than just reading, writing, and arithmetic," he continued, suggesting that long-term learning at home can affect children's social and emotional skills, diet, exercise, mental health "and other things that just can't be provided online."

"We know that health officials and school officials and parents will have to be agile and flexible and ready to change gears based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in their community," said Goza, but added that based on " Evidence that we now know, COVID-19 appears to behave differently in children and adolescents compared to adults. "

Goza added that keeping children out of schools worsens racial and social inequalities, or could have even worse consequences. "It can lead teens to become depressed and anxious, and even suicidal," said the doctor.

After an irritating exchange between Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Himself a doctor, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate hearing last week, the two seemed like agree on the need for children to be present in schools.

“I firmly believe that we must do everything possible to get children back to school. I think we agree with that, "Fauci said when Paul asked for" certainty "as to whether schools should reopen.

"For a time there may not have been enough information about the coronavirus in children, but now there are examples from across the United States and the world that show that young children rarely transmit the virus," said the Kentucky senator. He added that 22 countries have reopened their schools and did not see "a noticeable increase in cases."

Kellianne Jones and Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report.