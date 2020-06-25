Trump administration's blow to legal immigration puts thousands of lives in limbo

Administration-led employment-based visas are designed for a variety of jobs in the U.S., including in the healthcare, education, and technology industries. There are a few exceptions, such as people treating patients with Covid-19 or conducting research to help the United States fight the pandemic. Still, thousands will be affected.

The administration argued, in the proclamation, that the "extraordinary circumstances" posed by the coronavirus required the suspension of employment-based visas. But immigrant advocates, industries, and experts say the administration is taking advantage of the pandemic to make sweeping changes to the nation's immigration system and move its agenda forward to reduce legal immigration.

Just 24 hours after the White House issued his order, Greg Siskind, a Tennessee-based immigration attorney, had already heard from more than 200 people who are afraid, worried, and uncertain about their future through a form he published. On twitter.

Since then, Siskind has answered hundreds of questions from people who immigrated to the US, or planned to do so, on employment-based visas.

"The entire ban is about trying to help American workers find jobs in the United States. It appears to be counterproductive," Siskind, whose clients are affected by the new restrictions, told CNN. "You can basically go to all the visas on the list and discover some sort of disastrous economic consequences that a particular industry will face."

The entries Siskind received detail the various circumstances they find themselves in, including doctors concerned that future medical residents from abroad may not be able to come, foreign employees are unsure whether they will be able to return to work in US companies. Research at universities and families that may remain separate.

Among them was Sunil Venugopal, who has an H-1B visa and works in Austin, Texas, as an engineer. Although Venugopal will not be affected since he is already in the United States, the category of visa that applies to his wife is included in the restrictions. His wife, Snehal, traveled to India with their young daughter in January to introduce the baby to her family. Then the pandemic struck, closing trips and consulates.

In recent months, Venugopal's wife's visa has expired, and she is now considered one of the people banned from entering the United States. "I was devastated," Venugopal said of the news about the proclamation.

"I have to work where I'm supposed to work, so I'm stuck in Austin," he told CNN. "I have no choice, but I have to stay here alone."

Venugopal expects to be separated from his wife and 11-month-old daughter for the rest of the year.

Companies that employ foreign workers under these visas are also taking a one-hit.

Nandini Nair, an immigration partner at Greenspoon Marder based in New Jersey, represents a range of companies, including technology, marketing and accounting companies, as well as dental and medical practices. Nair heard from the companies almost immediately after the proclamation.

"I have companies that think that is it; we are not going to move anyone anymore," Nair said.

Some companies have already spent thousands of dollars on visa processing. Nair said he is talking to companies that are wondering if they should expand their operations abroad, rather than in the United States.

Sandra Feist, a Minnesota-based immigration attorney, also had human resources professionals communicate on behalf of their companies concerned about the employees they planned to hire. Feist recalled a conversation in which they told him that if the company cannot bring its chief operating officer to the United States, "that will be a disaster for them."

Advantages of American workers?

The Trump administration and immigration restrictionists say the idea is to ban foreign workers and instead give American workers the edge as long as there is a high unemployment rate.

The White House put forth its reasoning in the proclamation: "American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in all sectors of our economy, including against millions of foreigners who enter the United States to perform temporary jobs."

The proclamation continues: & # 39; Under normal circumstances, properly managed temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy. But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers. "

The proclamation is valid until the end of the year. It applies to people outside the US, and does not apply to lawful permanent residents, spouses, or children of a US citizen, or those already in the US.

NumbersUSA, which supports reducing immigration, said in a statement: "For the more than 45 million Americans who have lost their jobs during this pandemic, this OE represents a real opportunity to regain employment at a living wage."

In a call to reporters on Monday, a senior administration official estimated that the restrictions prevent foreign workers from taking around 525,000 jobs.

But critics argue that he misses the point.

"I think this is easily the most severe action the administration has yet taken against legal immigrants," said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy.

"April's proclamation on the immigration ban, those numbers will be redistributed to different categories. But by banning these categories of nonimmigrants, you are actually damaging a stream of future immigration to the United States," he added, referring to an order. former executive who banned people who emigrate from abroad.

This week's proclamation is part of a series of immigration policy changes made by the administration, citing the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the White House also issued an order that largely prohibits the issuance of green cards. That order has also been extended until the end of the year.

But even in the absence of those changes, obtaining visas has been almost impossible for people abroad because consulates have been closed. For many of those abroad, that means waiting for a consulate to open for visa processing only to find out now that they may not be able to come.