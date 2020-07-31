Trump administrator considers expanding National Guard deployments for coronavirus response

The virus is still on the rise in the U.S., with a case number of more than 4.4 million and the number of deaths at more than 152,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A Defense official said an extension is "something that is being discussed, but has not yet happened. We hope it will happen, but I am not sure when." The White House declined to comment.

Without a commitment from the administration, states must begin making other plans to continue the efforts of the National Guard.

"If they drag this out, they are forcing National Guard members and states to do unnecessary work," a state official told CNN. "We have no choice but to press on with the presumption that it will not spread."

Title 32 status provides federal funding for National Guard deployments across the country while allowing those forces to remain under the control of state governors while helping to staff the evidence-based test sites. community, build test kits, among other activities.

There are some 46,000 National Guard members supporting state coronavirus response efforts under the direction of state governors.

The concern among states is that if they don't hear from the administration before the weekend, they will have to start training National Guard members to move the mission to the state in case the administration doesn't extend the deployments, the state official said.

Ask for an extension date earlier this month. On July 13, Washington Governor Jay Inslee sent a letter to Defense Department Secretary Mark Esper asking for an extension until the end of the year.

"Currently, more than 1,000 citizen-soldiers and airmen are helping with critical missions that keep our food banks operational and our neighbors fed," Inslee wrote. "They are central to our efforts to curb the spread of the virus by supporting COVID's mapping missions, assembling test kits, and operating community-based test sites."

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence described other ways the administration is helping to streamline the testing process and reduce waiting time for results.

Pence also said the federal government is working to resupply medical professionals in the worst-hit states with military doctors and nurses, and encouraged governors to contact them if they needed help in that regard.

"We are working to increase military medical personnel to Texas, Florida, Arizona and California. We are working and examining the field assessment team in Louisiana and FEMA," Pence said, adding: "We are here to help, there is a series of steps they can take first, including using federal resources that could bring medical workers from their hospitals to their health centers. "

But whether states will receive federal aid with National Guard deployments remains questionable.