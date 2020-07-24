Trump admits that & # 39; often & # 39; regrets the tweets, the retweets put him & # 39; in trouble & # 39 ;, in an interview with the CEO of Barstool Sports

President Trump made a rare admission that his Twitter activity sometimes "gets him in trouble."

During an interview that was published on Friday by Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, the two discussed Trump's powerful platform on Twitter.

The president told Portnoy that there are times when he "loves" using Twitter "too much" sometimes, "promoting the" voice "he has that omits what he calls" fake news. "

"Sometimes, because I follow you on Twitter and I know I do this … do you ever tweet and say: you wake up and, 'Aw man, I wish I hadn't sent that.'" Portnoy asked.

"Often, too often," Trump replied. "It used to be in the old days before this, you would write a letter and say this letter is very big. You put it on your desk and then you come back tomorrow and you say, 'Oh, I'm glad to not to have sent it, "right? But we don't do that with Twitter, do we? We post it instantly, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: "Did you really say this? & # 39; I say: & # 39; What's wrong with that? & # 39; and discover many things "

Trump later acknowledged that "it is the retweets" that put him "in trouble" in the face of the tweets that he himself writes.

Portnoy pressured the president in his retweets.

"You've been caught retweeting people, saying, 'Oh, you just retweeted this crazy woman,' so you don't even watch. You just press retweet and shoot from the hip," said the CEO of Barstool Sports.

"You see something that looks good and you don't investigate it and you don't know exactly what is in the helmet, which is a miniature and you don't exploit it, sometimes, I have discovered that it is almost always retweets that put you in trouble," he said. Trump.

"I've seen it a bit with you," added Portnoy.

President Trump often has his critics howling over tweets that attack political opponents. In recent weeks, Twitter has been cracking down on the president's tweets, claiming they violate various policies.