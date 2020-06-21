Trump adviser suggests Bolton could face jail time after judge authorizes continuation of White House tenure book







A federal judge on Saturday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to prevent the publication of Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," but left open the possibility that Bolton could face criminal charges or be forced to hand over profits related to the book. . The Justice Department had asked a judge to stop publication of the book arguing that Bolton did not complete the required pre-publication of the manuscript to make sure that the classified information was not contained in it.

The former national security adviser has said he has complied with all the reviews requested by the White House.

"First of all, John Bolton has put highly classified information scattered throughout a very large book. And he … I predict this. Not only will he not make a profit on that book, but he risks a jail sentence "Navarro said to Jake. Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union". "He has done something that is very, very serious in terms of American national security. And he has to pay a price for that."

When asked by Tapper about claims in Bolton's book that Trump pressured Xi to step up China's purchase of American agricultural products to improve its position with voters during the 2020 elections, Navarro did not give a clear answer. .

"I was in those rooms, too, and what Bolton says about China is silly," Navarro said. Pressured to give an affirmative or negative answer on whether Trump made that request to Xi, Navarro said: "I never heard that. I was in the room. (Robert) Lighthizer never heard it. He was in the room." Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, welcomed the court's ruling in a statement Saturday, but added that "we respectfully argue, however, with the Court's preliminary conclusion at this early stage in the case that Ambassador Bolton it did not fully comply with its contractual obligation prior to the Government publication, and the case will now proceed to the development of the full registry on that subject. " Cooper also said in the statement: "The full story of these events has yet to be told, but it will be." Judge Royce Lamberth of the DC District Court wrote in a 10-page decision Saturday morning that the Justice Department's arguments were not enough to stop publication of the book. He cited how the book, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday, had already been widely distributed and could be easily distributed on the Internet, even if the court said it couldn't. The judge's ruling on Saturday quickly dissipates a long-term attempt by the Trump administration to deflect publication of the book, an attempt strongly condemned as antithetical to the First Amendment. But Lamberth's decision also keeps Bolton's main risks alive, such as the administration's effort to recoup the book's profits, including movie and television rights, and other consequences for revealing classified information. Lamberth also noted that Bolton could still be exposed to criminal liability. Trump praised Lamberth the Saturday before his departure for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying the judge was "outraged at what Bolton did." "We had a very good decision in the case of the John Bolton book, and the judge was very powerful in his statements on classified information and very powerful also in the fact that the country will get the money, whatever money it earns," Trump said. . "I think the judge was very smart and very outraged at what Bolton did. I think it was a big mistake. Obviously, the book was out and it leaked and everything else, but it leaked classified information, so it has great problem, "the president added. Several media outlets, including CNN, have obtained copies of the book and published articles that describe and quote Bolton's writings. By the time the Justice Department sued, Bolton publisher Simon & Schuster had already distributed 200,000 copies of the book in the United States, and thousands more have been distributed in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India, Bolton told the court.

