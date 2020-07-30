Trump again tries to fuel racial divisions in housing message

Trumpeting his reversal of an Obama-era rule aimed at combating segregation, Trump informed "all people living their suburban lifestyle dream that they will no longer be bothered or financially affected by low-income housing construction in your neighborhood. "

"Your home prices will go up according to the market and crime will go down," Trump continued in his message posted on Twitter. "I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH rule. Enjoy!"

Speaking in Texas later, Trump underscored his view that affordable housing has no place in the American suburbs.

"You know, the suburbs, people fight their whole lives to get into the suburbs and have a beautiful house. There will be no more affordable housing forced into the suburbs," he said. "It's been going on for years. I've seen conflict for years. It's been hell for the suburbs. We rescinded the rule three days ago, so enjoy your life, ladies and gentlemen, enjoy your life."

He was referring to the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, a mandate enacted in 2015 as a way to reinforce the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibits restrictions on the sale or rental of housing to people based on race.

Despite the fact that the Fair Housing Act was in effect for decades, many neighborhoods still remained segregated, and communities of color were less likely to have access to the good schools, health care, and public programs necessary to help citizens get out. of poverty. AFFH was seen as essential to further level the playing field for disadvantaged populations.

In its official definition of the rule, the Department of Housing and Urban Development says that AFFH is designed "to take meaningful action to overcome historical patterns of segregation, promote fair housing choice, and foster inclusive communities that are free from discrimination."

But Trump and his advisers have characterized the rule as too onerous and moved to reverse it starting in 2018.

Trump has begun proclaiming the measure now in an attempt to reverse his downfall among white suburban voters, who helped propel him to the White House in 2016, but are now running low on his performance.

Linking to an article on the rule last week, Trump instructed, "America's suburban housewives should read this article."

The president's political advisers have watched with concern as polls show his support for it to soften, especially among suburban women, including those without college degrees, due to both their handling of the pandemic and their divisive views on race. , according to people familiar with the matter.

However, Trump's appeals to the suburbs have largely ignored its growing diversity. Whites now make up only half or less of the population in some of the largest suburban counties in the United States, including cities such as Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, Carolina from the North, emerging as critical electoral battlegrounds in 2020 and beyond.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it was dismantling rules that required local governments to demonstrate progress against housing discrimination in exchange for subsidies in what the president issued as a victory for the suburbs.

The new Department of Housing and Urban Development plan, announced last Thursday, requires towns to self-certify that they are doing something, rather than nothing, to promote equity in housing. The rule says that HUD grant applicants "generally … must play an active role rather than a passive one."

Gone is the evaluation of 92 questions that the Obama administration instituted in 2015 to determine compliance, as well as the Clinton-era requirements that local authorities analyze "impediments to fair housing choice within their jurisdiction" and take action to remedy them.

The new rule does not require a public comment period, HUD said in announcing the change. He previously proposed changes to the Obama-era rule in January, but said that "when the president reviewed the proposed rule, he expressed concern that HUD's approach was not far enough away."

Critics said the reversal removes racial protections. The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the law said it "will disembowel any oversight of state and local government compliance with fair housing laws."

But HUD said its new rule "gives local communities maximum flexibility to design and implement robust policies that respond to unique local needs, and eliminates overly burdensome, intrusive and inconsistent reporting and monitoring requirements."

Trump posted online last month that he believes the Obama-era rule "is having a devastating impact on these once-prosperous suburban areas."

The proposed Democratic candidate Joe Biden's housing plan calls for the reinstatement of the 2015 rule.