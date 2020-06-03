Trump and Biden: United States riots create battle for the soul of the nation

Until now, 77-year-old former Vice President Biden's national presidential campaign seemed like a placeholder. He had even referred to himself as a bridge to a new generation of Democrats and there weren't many aspirations for an offer based almost exclusively on kicking Trump out of the White House.

But suddenly critical political circumstances offer him the opportunity to give the presidency a lifelong quest, meaning he has always been lacking.

Both candidates understand that the presidential campaigns become sudden and unexpected events that are integrated into the history of the United States. The aftermath of Floyd's death is now among them and has brought new clarity to the 2020 elections campaign that is suddenly in full swing.

The grim implication of the Trump campaign theme is that, in order for it to work, it needs to keep the country constantly triggering fear, acrimony and confrontation during a long and hot summer before the final elections in November. Thus, he will have every incentive to further tear the wounds of society for political ends, which means that his "law and order" crusade will be even more open than the racially suggestive similar themes used by Republican Presidents Richard Nixon. , Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush.

For Biden to prevail and make Trump a one-term president, he must now become the vehicle for general national revulsion over Trump's rhetoric and tactics.

You will have to informally corner the voices of tolerance and turn your campaign into a coherent national movement for change. That means encouraging peaceful protests and emerging as the leader of the Americans, like those who quietly gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday and went home before 7 p.m. curfew. You must open your store to those attracted to the former Republican. President George W. Bush Poignant and above-party politics calls Tuesday "for the United States to examine our tragic failures."

The themes that have come to life in the week since Floyd's death mean that the elections could focus on how most Americans perceive the true definition of "law and order" and the country's attitude toward its own racial heritage a fifth of I walk the 21st century.

Trump's choice

Trump could have given this week the leadership of the Oval Office to calm tensions and preach the common destiny of all Americans.

But his presidency suggests that he lacks the words and empathy to play such a comforting role and remains true to his instincts to exploit discord to consolidate power. By vowing to be the "law and order" president, he set the stage for five contentious months that are likely to contain more stunts like your trip to a legendary church in front of the White House on Monday.

The president also threatened to send federal troops to the states to quell the violence, and, in a foreboding tone, his defense secretary, Mark Esper, spoke of American cities. as "battle space". In this context, his expressions of sympathy for Floyd and the protests he supports with peaceful protests seemed to mock. His campaign is further defined by his warning that "vicious dogs" would greet protesters who raped the White House complex and condemn "professional anarchists, violent mobs … arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters."

The president's work is clear. He is betting that suburban voters upset at having ignored the coronavirus pandemic until it is too late will move to the right when he invokes the specter of anarchy and racial unrest and social unrest.

"Now (Biden) pretends to have the answers," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "He doesn't even know the questions. Weakness will never outnumber anarchists, looters, or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all his life. LAW AND ORDER!"

Trump and his conservative propagandists will relentlessly carry the message that Democrats placate crime and disorder in a bid to restore voters to the Trump coalition that abandoned him in the midterm elections in 2018. The implication is that times require a strong man He is not a conciliator.

A crisis of law and order also offers Trump the opportunity to restore the dynamics of his 2016 campaign: that is the open bull in a porcelain store that kills political correctness but, unlike the media and the East Coast elites, understand the instincts of the heart. As a recent video from the Trump campaign put it: "President Trump is not always polite. Mr. Nice Guy will not cut him."

The other political lesson in recent days is that Trump has given up leading the fight against the pandemic that keep killing a staggering number of americans every day

Arguably it has benefited as the disaster was cut from the news by America's perennial struggle with race. The White House has not bothered to hold a briefing with public health officials for days that would contradict Trump's false claim that "it has prevailed." His refusal to wear a surgical mask in public is intended to show that the danger has passed. And he has relentlessly pushed by a crowded crowd at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina despite fears it could spark a viral wave.

Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that the Republican Party will be "forced" to find a new state to host its convention, as the Democratic governor of North Carolina supports his demand that party leaders provide him with plans for an event. reduced amid concerns about the coronavirus. And three Republican officials tell CNN that the president will not accept the 2020 Republican nomination in Charlotte, although a formal part of the convention will be held in the city due to contractual agreements.

Biden's sudden opening

Biden's speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday pleased Democrats who began to worry that he was not fulfilling the moment that could define 2020.

"I will not traffic in fear and division. I will not fan the flames of hatred. I will try to heal the racial wounds that have plagued our country for a long time, I will not use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I will not blame the others, "Biden said.

By anchoring his campaign in the turmoil of the past few days, Biden can honor African American voters who revived their near-failed primary campaign in South Carolina and moderate Democrats and Independents seeking peace and freedom from the fuss of presidential tweets.

Suddenly, a national father figure projecting distilled empathy from his own personal tragedies may be the man for now. Biden now promises specific legislation to address racial inequality under the law, giving his potential presidency a generational and reforming purpose, and possibly an issue that could unite the Democratic left entirely behind him and raise suspicions about his role in the crime of the 1990s legislation.

Recent events have also made Biden's election of a vice presidential candidate even more consistent. The pressure is now intense for an African American partner. He has already said that he will choose a woman.

The assault on the well-funded campaign by Trump and his conservative media supporters will be relentless. But successful candidates create a narrative that fits the times. With his speech on Tuesday, Biden began the process.

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe." George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing across the nation, "Biden said.