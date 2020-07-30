Trump and Fauci make their first public appearance together in months

WASHINGTON – President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared together for the first time in months on Thursday after a series of reports that the couple had fallen amid the pandemic.

The country's president and leading infectious disease expert were flanked by other members of the coronavirus task force for an event at the headquarters of the American Red Cross in Washington, DC, where they encouraged Americans who survived the coronavirus to donate plasma. .

Convalescent plasma is being used to treat critically ill patients, and the Trump administration has committed more than $ 250 million to the treatment plan.

"If you've had the virus, if you donate, it would be a great thing. We really need plasma donations," Trump said.

"Those who have had the virus: have gotten over it and I guess that means they have something really special there, so we would appreciate that it would help a lot of people," he continued.

Earlier this month, Fauci revealed that he had not briefed the president for weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic continued and Trump shared Fauci's critical tweets with his 84 million followers.

After the president's business adviser published an incendiary op-ed that smashed Fauci as unreliable, the Trump administration was forced to reject the letter.

Fauci has now briefed Trump multiple times in the past few weeks and the two appear to have reached a detente, even if the president still believes the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is "a bit alarming."

Trump has restarted his nightly briefings on the coronavirus, which used to be free hour-long events in which Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx also appeared regularly.

But the White House has now kept them with brief updates where the president is the only one on stage, earning the praise of Fauci who called them "useful."