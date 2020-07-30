Trump and his allies respond with pseudoscience as the death toll in the United States reaches 150,000

"All I want to do is save lives," Trump said of a drug that his own government regulators say is not an effective cure for Covid-19.

Gohmert has ostentatiously avoided wearing a mask. And he used his diagnosis, thanks to the White House test, to delve deeper into the science of trash and undermine the government's medical advice by misleadingly suggesting that his recent use of a facial covering could have sickened him.

Another Trump acolyte, National Security Adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien, who works a few yards from the Oval Office in Trump's unmasked west wing, discovered he had Covid-19 late last week.

Former White House doctor Dr. Ronny Jackson, now a Trump-style congressional candidate, was seen in Texas heading to greet the President on Wednesday also without wearing a mask. Until there is a vaccine, government health experts say wearing a mask and social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Republican senators pushed ahead with their effort to cut unemployment benefits in an effort to force people back to work to boost the economy Trump needs to win reelection. Democrats want to extend benefits to their total value of $ 600 a week, arguing that many Americans are worried about getting back to work with the wave of viruses that is still spreading across the country.

And Trump's secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, rejected calls for the Trump administration to publish a national plan to open schools, saying there was no place for such a flexion of federal power. But it still used its national platform to demand that all schools open despite the virus still spreading in multiple hot spots.

"There is no national superintendent nor should there be, therefore there is no national plan for the reopening," DeVos said during a trip to North Carolina with Vice President Mike Pence. He praised a local private school for its reopening plans. Such institutions tend to have smaller classes and more resources than public schools, which often cram 30 or more children in a classroom.

Trump ally Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, defended his own decision to reopen schools, ignoring the fact that his state just released another daily record for Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday.

& # 39; Deaths in the hundreds of thousands & # 39;

Criticism of those who blatantly dismiss science, minimize the impact of the virus, and call for an end to the blockades, which may not be partisan, although most of those who take such positions tend to be Republican and close to Trump's orbit. .

Rather, it's based on the fact that months after the pandemic, skeptics, including those with the most power, still ignore or undermine the few proven tools, such as wearing masks and social distancing, that could help calm him down.

This despite the fact that the impact of such behavior is clear. Trump's fierce pressure on states to open before getting the virus under control helped unleash a wave of new infections in the solar belt that caused tens of thousands of infections and probably thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Another painful consequence of premature openings emerged Thursday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the start of a post-closing economic rebound had been stalled by the virus.

"It appears that the pace of recovery has slowed since cases began that surge in June," Powell said. "Overall, the data appears to point to a slowdown in recovery."

Ironically, if Trump had leaned on states to adopt the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a safe reopening, rather than achieving a speedy return, he would have been in a political position much better than he is now, with polls showing a drop in public confidence in his leadership

As things stand, scientific experts warn that their current approach could lead to an even more radical disaster.

The Association of American Medical Colleges said Wednesday that if the nation doesn't change course, and soon, deaths in the United States could reach "hundreds of thousands."

And academics at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Safety in a new report warned that the federal leadership was badly needed and called for universal mask mandates and orders to stay home in the hardest hit states.

"Unlike many countries in the world, the United States is not currently underway to control this epidemic," the report said. "It is time to restart."

Trump defends claims of Tea Party-backed doctors

The president's efforts to revive White House briefings to improve his position by showing Americans that he has a plan to beat the pandemic have taken off due to his indiscipline and conspiratorial mindset.

On Tuesday, Trump did his best to promote hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that solid clinical studies say is not effective in treating Covid-19, but is a favorite in conservative pro-Trump media.

He defended himself by retweeting videos in which a group of doctors promoted by Tea Party Patriots made false claims about hydroxychloroquine and suggested that it is not necessary to wear masks.

He specifically defended Dr. Stella Immanuel, a little-known Houston doctor, who, among other things, claimed that sex with "tormenting spirits" is responsible for gynecological problems, miscarriages and impotence.

"I was very impressed with her and other doctors who were with her. I think it made sense, but I don't know anything about her," Trump said. "You can certainly lift it up and let it have a voice."

Trump's deliberate perpetuation of disinformation from the nation's most visible platform forced the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to issue another petition for Americans to trust fact-based science.

"I am very explicit and unequivocal when we say that we have to follow science. If a study that is a good study comes out and shows efficacy and safety for hydroxychloroquine or any other medicine we do, if it does it in the right way: accept the scientific data, "Fauci said on MSNBC.

"But at this time, the cumulative scientific data that has been gathered and conducted in several different studies has not shown efficacy."

Gohmert is diagnosed and then blames the use of masks

Gohmert only found out about his diagnosis when he showed up at the White House for a coronavirus test before flying to his home state with Trump. It was the last time that the comprehensive test system created to protect Trump prevented the President from exposing himself. But delays in turning testing, in the absence of an effective national coronavirus testing structure, most Americans lack similar protection.

The news about Gohmert quickly caused a stir on Capitol Hill, where the congressman has been one of many Republicans who mocked the masks and used guidelines to make a political statement in support of Trump.

Rather than use his own asymptomatic case, to highlight the dangers of not observing social estrangement, on Tuesday he was seen alongside Attorney General William Barr on Capitol Hill, Gohmert sought to reinforce denial and politicization that has helped 150,000 deaths. .

"I don't know about everyone, when I have a mask on, I move it around for comfort and I can't help but wonder if that knows it puts some germs in the mask," Gohmert told his constituents in a statement. video message.

Such signs that leaders are not yet taking the pandemic seriously enough are why many medical researchers are pessimistic.

Dr. Ross McKinney Jr., scientific director of the AAMC, who issued his warning of "several hundred thousand" deaths in the United States, called for a change of national direction.

"We are 150,000 now, we have many states where the epidemic is currently out of control," McKinney told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

"And we are starting to see some of the states that were in the middle … where there is a drastic and rapid increase in infections, places like Nebraska and Iowa," he continued.

"Therefore, it is really important for us to organize ourselves as a country, to try to control this infection before the number of cases increases, before the number of deaths increases, because we are not on the right track at the moment", McKinney said.