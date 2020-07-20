Trump and his facilitators will only get worse (opinoin)

In another circumstance, someone could step in to help the old man and protect everyone else (think of family members lovingly taking the keys of a dangerous older driver). But in this case, Uncle Donald is the President of the United States, and the people around him are "facilitators," according to his niece, eager to allow him to act on his worst impulses. No one here is going to hide the keys.

"There are too many facilitators who, for whatever reason, continue to enable it," says Mary Trump. "Bill Barr has gutted the Department of Justice. Mike Pompeo has gutted the State Department. We are in grave danger here."

The danger was displayed last week when video footage of officers in military gear appeared rushing to capture a Portland protester on a city sidewalk. They pushed the individual into an unmarked van and drove away. Called "political theater" by the Oregon governor, this incident represented a new phase in the Trump administration's tough response to protests sparked by police killings of black citizens, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and others.

The President and his administration began setting conditions for a political theater show many weeks ago. On June 1, federal officials commanded by Attorney General William Barr used tear gas, horses, and batons to clear Lafayette Square, a park across from the White House where protesters had gathered. Barr justified this show of federal force, including officials from the Department of Homeland Security, saying the officers had been deployed to protect federal property. (After Trump signed an executive order late last month to protect federal property, the same justification for an aggressive federal response to the protests has been used in other parts of the country like Portland, as recently as last week.) Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf addressed issues that were likely to please the President in his comments, saying: "DHS and its partners will not allow anarchists, disruptors, and opportunists to exploit the ongoing civil unrest to loot and destroy our communities. "

As federal forces deployed to Buffalo, San Diego, and Las Vegas, Barr and Wolf helped create images that coincided with Trump's obvious desire to be perceived as "His president of law and order." Whoever did not realize that the president seemed hell-bent on recreating the 1960s culture war over civil unrest lost the use of Trump's phrase: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." This threat was first used by the Miami Police Chief in response to violence in the city in 1967, and was later echoed by racist Alabama Governor George Wallace in the election campaign.

Today's protests, involving various groups of people gathering behind the Black Lives Matter banner, have been relatively peaceful compared to the 1960s, when major cities suffered large-scale riots. However, the facts on the ground have not stopped Barr and Wolf from doing what they can to support the President's fantasy. Why do they do it? They may be acting to please the boss who controls whatever power they wield and may take it away on a whim. They can actually share Trump's dystopian views on the country they should serve. Or are they, in fact, the facilitators that Mary Trump fears?

As used by the Mary Trump profession, facilitators amplify the dysfunction of a person with problems out of fear or perhaps because they think there is something to be gained by moving forward. In the case of Donald Trump, his niece has written that family members and others constantly "normalized" his "aberrant behavior." In his business, he was surrounded by people "who held and lied for him."

President Donald Trump has fired or expelled many members of his administration who were known to express their honest opinions. Left behind were Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of State James Mattis, National Security Adviser John Bolton and many others who had the courage and the character of telling the truth to power. . Their replacements have been noticeably more compliant. Many remain acting officials who do not enjoy the respect that comes with Senate confirmation. The President seems to see value in keeping his team members insecure. "I like to act," he once said, "because I can move very quickly. It gives me more flexibility."

A senior official with permanent status, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is among the administration's most obsequious officials. Once a stern critic of Trump who believed that Russia attacked the 2016 election, he became a staunch supporter of the president who downplayed meddling in Russia's election. As Secretary of State, he has served the President's cause with his conservative evangelical base by neglecting the cause of equal rights for the LGBTQ community: A recent report he released spoke of same-sex marriage rights as "social and political controversies divisive. "

Pompeo degraded LGBTQ rights presumably because a good enabler knows what to do without being told. Have the economic advisor Peter Navarro in this category too. When he wrote an article in USA Today attacking President Anthony Fauci's top pandemic adviser, Navarro probably thought he would earn him points with Trump. When Navarro's attack failed, Trump rejected it, but in meek terms that did no real harm.

Navarro is safe on Trump's team, thanks to his empowerment of the president in his outbursts against China, even suggesting that a Chinese laboratory created the coronavirus that is now unleashed across the country. The pandemic, of course, is one of the main causes of the president's fight in the polls, which show that his reelection attempt is in trouble.

Facing the prospect of defeat, Trump suggested that the upcoming elections could be manipulated and recently declined to say that he would accept the result. Expect to see this position, which casts doubt on the validity of the American system for transferring power, for its facilitators to echo. And when the president says or does the following outrageous, they will also support him. Doing the opposite would require courage and character that they just don't seem to have.