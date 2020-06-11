Trump and NASCAR diverge on the spot looking for symbols of America's racist past

Even when private companies, sports leagues, local and state governments, the US military. In the USA, media properties and academic institutions attempt to reconcile the historical role that racism and white supremacy have played in their own histories, and the history of the nation, Trump has repeatedly rejected such an examination and instead returned to the notion of preserving the country's heritage.

Several Trump aides, from White House aides to members of Congress and executives in the corporate world, have encouraged the president to adopt and adapt his tone, both to meet the national moment and, they argue, to improve his political position. But Trump has flatly refused, even as entities so immersed in conservative America, such as NASCAR, whose flagship race he attended this year in Daytona, begin to move forward.

The president remains convinced of the racially tinged culture wars he fueled as a candidate in 2016 and throughout his presidency remain a winning strategy, people familiar with his thinking say. As polls now consistently show he follows former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits, Trump has insisted on trying to recreate the political formula that helped propel him to the White House.

"Up to this point, Trump's instincts as a warrior for culture have proven politically correct. Combine that with his unwillingness to apologize or back down, and it should come as no surprise that he gets glued to his weapons on monuments, basic names and kneeling during the National Anthem, "said an external adviser to the President. "So even though this feels like a national moment unlike anything we've experienced before, I still wouldn't bet against your political instincts."

Other Trump allies have encouraged a more conciliatory approach. When asked if the president should comment in an attempt to heal the country, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CNN: "I think instead of speaking, you should listen."

After protests erupted across the country the first weekend after George Floyd's death, Trump's aides received an avalanche of calls from outside advisers and allies asking why he was silent and what his message would be when he spoke. .

Some advised him to send a message of unity when the nation stumbled over the death of another black man at the hands of the police. Others bluntly said that if he didn't do more to quell the violence, he would lose suburban voters, a key demographic in November.

After receiving conflicting advice, Trump sided with those in favor of "law and order," returning to a decades-old issue that he instinctively believes plays well with most Americans. He threatened to send the US military to quell the protests and organized a challenging photo shoot outside the Church of San Juan, whose basement had been burned.

However, if the strategy seemed successful to Trump at the time, in the days that followed, White House officials received repeated warnings that the president risked losing the incursions he had made with black sympathizers during the year. past. The prospect alarmed some of Trump's political advisers, who had seen an internal improvement in their numbers with African-Americans and had even opened foreign offices in changing states that focused on attracting black voters.

Aides planned listening sessions for Trump with black leaders that took days to materialize, including one on Wednesday that only included participants who already supported him. It came several days after Vice President Mike Pence came under fire for inviting Candace Owens, a conservative black activist, to one of his round tables.

In a viral Facebook video, Owens called George Floyd a "horrible human being" and said "racially motivated police brutality is a myth." Pence, who has condemned the riots but has not taken the same hard-line stance as the president, told a largely black congregation in a Maryland church the next day that the images of Floyd's death "shocked the conscience of a nation. "

At Wednesday's meeting, Trump did not comprehensively address issues of systemic racism. Instead, he claimed again that he had done more for the black community than any previous president.

Trump's racial policy has often made Republicans uncomfortable, but that discomfort seems to escalate into discomfort five months after Election Day. A CNN poll released this week showed Trump's approval rating fell 7 points in the past month and now on the same ground as Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, who lost their offers for a second term. That comes after an average of six previous polls showed Biden 10th nationwide.

Polls have also shown that Americans increasingly say racism and discrimination are the top issues facing the country, a growing recognition of the issues that black Americans have long said have affected American society. . Those evolving views have led to changes even in some institutions that seemed immovable just a few years ago.

"The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties," the racing league said in a statement Wednesday after Bubba Wallace, its only full-time black driver, said in an interview on CNN that "there was no place for them" in the stands. Wallace plans to drive his # 43 Chevrolet with #blacklivesmatter painted on the rear wheels at a NASCAR Cup Series race in Virginia this weekend.

Trump has long served a NASCAR-like crowd and sought to enthuse fans in February when he flew Air Force One over the stands at the Daytona 500 Miles. Confederate flags are also a common sight at the President's campaign rallies, which he plans to resume next. week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As Trump's handling of race relations has been criticized, he is receiving advice from a mostly white inner circle. The President has consulted the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, his only black Cabinet member, in recent days for advice.

Carson, who referred to Trump's walk to the Church of St. John as the "Lafayette episode" both public and private, encouraged the president to sit down with leaders of the black community as he did on Wednesday. Other Trump staff members, in an attempt to inspire empathy, have shared their own experiences with racism with him or shared their friends' experiences over the past week.

However, as calls for serious surveillance changes aimed at addressing the issues of systemic prejudice and racism mount, Trump has instead upheld the mantra of "law and order," which, through images of "vicious dogs "and votes to shoot looters, evokes the violence of A Darker Time.

As he enters the more precarious political terrain of his presidency, Trump has insisted on avoiding any step that may seem conciliatory or weak. And it has maintained strong support for the symbols of America's racist history, even as much of the country appears ready to move on.

On Wednesday, Trump was upset to learn that senior Pentagon officials, including Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, had declared their openness to an argument. about the name change of almost a dozen main bases and facilities. bearing the names of Confederate military commanders.

In an impromptu mid-afternoon meeting with his press secretary, Trump dictated a tweet stating that such a proposal was not a start.

"These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a history of victory, victory and freedom," Trump said of the facility, despite the fact that they are named after the Confederate commanders whose side did not win the Civil War is not typically associated with freedom.

It was another example of Trump appearing surprised by his own military advisers; He was about to fire Esper last week after the defense secretary publicly broke with the president over the idea of ​​using the Insurrection Act to send active-duty servicemen to American cities to quell protests. But it was also an illustration of the competing interests Esper faces when he presides over a U.S. military that remains a historic bastion of diversity, even when it must satisfy a president with entirely different interests.

Trump's argument against renaming the bases dated back to the last time racial tensions occurred during his presidency, when a 2017 attempt to remove a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, led to violent protests by groups of white supremacists. Back then, Trump defended protesters who had gathered to object when the city removed a statue of Robert E. Lee.

"This week, it's Robert E. Lee. I realized that Stonewall Jackson is going down," he said during a now infamous press conference in the lobby of the Trump Tower in Manhattan, in which he also stated that there were "good people" on both sides of the fighting. "I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the next week? You know, you really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

The press conference emerged as a low point in Trump's term. Corporate executives fled their business advisory boards. The main aides considered resigning. Charities withdrew their gala events to raise funds from their Mar-a-Lago club. Even his ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, one of his most loyal deputies, who, as governor of South Carolina, ordered the removal of the Confederate flag, called him to "stop recognizing the haters," according to his memoirs. .

But if there was any concern about the replay of the episode, it wasn't apparent. On Wednesday, the White House took up the same argument, using almost identical language, that Trump had formulated that day.

"Where do you draw the line?" Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked during a briefing at the White House. "Should George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and James Madison be erased from history?"