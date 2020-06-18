Trump and Pence: a two-man Covid-19 gas ignition act (Opinion)

Other countries whose governments directly addressed the crisis have managed to fight the curve, and are now reopening with care and security.

After months of restrictions, people in Europe and other countries where the virus hit in the spring are beginning a measured return to something akin to normal. Europeans are beginning to open their borders to other countries, but the United States is one of the countries not on that list.

Why has the curve showing new infections been reduced considerably in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and other affected countries, when the United States has barely been able to reduce the infection rate?

In large part, that's because instead of a responsible approach that intelligently balances the need for economic activity and public health imperatives, Trump, with Pence's help, has opted for a different strategy. It's familiar, a combination of head in the sand and gas light, turbocharged by a mind-blowing plan that would actually increase the number of infections, rather than curb the spread.

This weekend, Trump will take the stage at what is shaping up to be a mass broadcast event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in a confined place, exchanging infected droplets.

The president probably knows that some will get sick. That is why when you register to attend you have to sign an exemption assuming the risks of Covid-19 infection and agreeing, "not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc." responsable. The city is pleading with him to stay away, but Trump wants to revive his campaign no matter how many cases are on the rise.

Even though Trump delights in calling Covid-19 a "strange virus," he sometimes seems to be trying to help him become a permanent resident here. Not only does it ignore the advice of its own experts, it publicly ignores it and encourages others to do so, sending a not-so-subtle message that wearing a mask, which has been shown to help decrease spread, is a sign of failure. of virility or cowardice. In fact, not wearing one is a sign of selfishness.

Months after coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey and other parts of the country, the situation has stabilized in the most affected states. But most states do not show declines, and the country is moving toward reopening, ignoring the benchmarks for reopening set by Trump's own task force, as the president pushes back the fantasy that the crisis is disappearing.

Making fun of the virus may seem like a silly and wrong plan. And it is. But it is not without logic. It is an effort aimed at achieving one goal, and one goal only: to help Trump win reelection.

Unlike Covid-19 lists, Trump's approval ratings tend to decrease. As a result, the drive to pretend the crisis is over has become increasingly urgent.

Trump and Pence have launched a two-man gas ignition act, trying to tell the American people that everything is fine: They are just journalists pretending there is a problem. That sounds a lot like his February case count forecast when, in response to whether or not Americans should make summer plans, he said, "When you have 15 people, and the 15 in a couple of days are going to be close to Zero, that's a very good job we've done. "

On Monday, during a panel discussion on senior citizens, Trump said "If you don't try, you have no case," a belief reminiscent of a baby who thinks you will disappear if you cover your eyes. To say the obvious, if we stopped testing, people would continue to be infected and die. The latest forecast from the University of Washington predicts that the United States will reach a total of 200,000 deaths in the United States in early October.

But Trump and Pence are not only misleading. They are lying. (Yes, the very pious vice president is lying.)

At a White House roundtable, Pence promoted the falsehood that the increase in cases is the result of more evidence. He even stated that in Oklahoma, "the number of cases has dropped precipitously"; a lie.

As Gupta explained, "If you're doing enough testing, the cases should start to drop because you're finding people before they spread." Look at the examples Gupta gave: in New York, more evidence and fewer cases; constant testing and key cases in Florida; in Oklahoma, less evidence, more cases.

By now, Americans have become familiar with the coronavirus. We are smarter about it. So are scientists, even if we are still seeing approximately 20,000 new cases every day.

We know how to keep the spread: wearing a mask, social distance, washing your hands. And governments must organize more tests, avoid large meetings and organize follow-up of contacts.

Trump is doing some of the right things and many of the wrong ones. As the country gets better, it is largely in spite of Trump, not because of him. As a result, Americans who want to travel, to return to normalcy, can look towards Europe with nostalgia, with more than a little envy.