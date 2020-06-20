Trump and RNC chase Biden in May to raise funds, but hold cash advantage before summer

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and its joint fundraising committee raised a combined total of $ 74 million in May, beating their April numbers, but behind the Biden campaign and the journey of the Democratic National Committee during the same time period.

The RNC told Fox News that the $ 74 million brought the Trump campaign and RNC's total fundraising to more than $ 817 million and that the joint entities now have $ 265 million in cash.

BIDEN AND DNC EARN MORE THAN $ 80 MILLION IN MAY

Last month, the Biden campaign and the DNC raised $ 80.8 million.

But Republican officials touted their war chest, saying it "continues to dwarf" what Biden and the Democrats are sitting on, although the latest figures are not available, they had roughly $ 100 million as of May. This leaves the Trump operation well positioned as the campaigns climb back into the summer after a parenthesis of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Party officials said that, despite the Democrats' fundraising success in May, "they were unable to dent the enormous cash benefits that the Trump and RNC campaign enjoy."

Officials told Fox News that fundraising, as it did for Biden, increased in May for the RNC and the Trump campaign, raising $ 12 million more than in April.

Also, last Sunday, the RNC and Trump campaign saw its biggest online fundraising day, raising $ 14 million online in just 24 hours, corresponding to President Trump's birthday.

"President Trump's continued leadership and unprecedented actions during this challenging time have certainly resonated with the American people," RNC President Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. "Support across the country continues to come, helping us build an incomparable operation that will deliver victories in the November elections."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also touted the "massive fundraising drive," saying that "it remains clear that the enthusiasm behind President Trump's reelection campaign is unmatched."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES PRESIDENT'S BIRTHDAY WITH ONE-DAY ON-LINE RECORD OF FUNDRAISING

"As Sleepy Joe Biden launches ineffective partisan attacks from the shadows of his basement, President Trump leads The Great American Comeback and is receiving support from all corners of this country," Parscale told Fox News.

But the Biden and DNC campaign in May saw an increase of more than $ 20 million from the combined $ 60.5 million they raised separately in April.

The campaign touted the $ 80.8 million they raised last month, noting that half of the donors in May were new. Biden attendees also noted that they have tripled the number of online donors since February.

“Only a few months ago, people were ready to dismiss this campaign. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump's war chest. Every dollar will ensure that he is a single-term president, "Biden said in a statement.

But an RNC official told Fox News that no amount of "last-minute" investment by the Biden campaign or the DNC will offset the relationships the Trump team has made in recent years.

The official said Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump campaign, has the largest field program and data operation in party history with more than 1,100 employees in 23 target states, and more 1.3 million trained and activated volunteers.

Last weekend, the RNC and Trump Victory resumed in-person campaign activities in the states that allowed it, made more than 3 million phone calls to voters, and knocked on more than 260,000 doors.

On Saturday, the president is organizing his first campaign rally since the coronavirus blockades in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The campaign said they received more than 1 million ticket requests from supporters.