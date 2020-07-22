Trump announces & # 39; increase & # 39; of federal officials to Chicago as he campaigns on the mantle of & # 39; law & order & # 39;

By making the move, Trump is working even harder to portray Democrats as weak to crime and unable to protect citizens from where they are in charge. It has ordered federal agents to quell protests in Portland, Oregon, leading to chaotic pictures and reports of unmarked vehicles taking people off the streets. And he warned that he can order federal officials to enter other states and cities that he considers insufficiently guarded, even if the governors and mayors in those places do not ask for help.
His attention in recent days has focused on Chicago, whose Democrat mayor said Tuesday that he would not allow "Donald Trump's troops" to enter his city. Before becoming president, Trump once criticized his predecessor for high crime rates in Chicago, but now he blames local officials for the scourge.
Using ominous rhetoric and obscure language to describe the Democrat-run cities as riddled with crime and violence, Trump suggested on Wednesday that he had little choice but to take steps so that those leaders do not save innocent lives.
"No mother should have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because the politicians refused to do whatever it takes to protect their neighborhood and their city," she said during a mid-afternoon event in the East Room.
Speaking at the same event as Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr criticized what he called "extreme reactions that have demonized the police" in the wake of the murder of Floyd, whom he blamed for "a significant increase in violent crime in many cities." .
Trump was announcing the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative, a Justice Department program first established in Kansas City earlier this month that uses federal agents from the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Enforcement Administration. of Drugs and the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat violent crime.
Trump said he was sending additional federal police forces to other American cities, including Chicago, to crack down on "heinous crimes of violence."
"We will work every day to restore public safety, protect the children of our nation, and bring violent perpetrators to justice," he said. "We have been doing it and you have been seeing what is happening across the country."
"We have just started this process and, frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said.
Barr said there were about 200 federal agents dispatched as part of the program to Kansas City, and said a comparable number would head to Chicago to augment existing teams already there.
He said that 35 agents would go to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that other cities would be added later.
The show is named for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, a Kansas City resident who was fatally shot while sleeping at home.
When announced, the Justice Department described the initiative as "a sustained, systematic, and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies that work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to combat the sudden increase in violent crime. "
The program does not require the explicit invitation of local leaders, and many have resisted federal officials patrolling its streets.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday night: "Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."
Earlier in the day, he said he would "welcome real society, but not the dictatorship."
And New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich tweeted after being informed that the operation was expanding to Albuquerque that federal law enforcement was not welcome.
"Given the mess he created in Portland, I made it clear to him that this is not the kind of 'help' Albuquerque needs," he wrote on Twitter.
Heinrich was referring to a separate effort by the Trump administration, led by the Department of Homeland Security, to quell protests in Oregon that have drawn scrutiny for his tactics. Leaders there have said that the presence of the federal police has exacerbated tensions with protesters, who are marching against systemic racism in the police.
The Trump administration has claimed that it has the authority to protect a federal court in Portland by explaining its actions.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was "very discouraged by the violence he has seen in Chicago" and claimed that Lightfoot "clearly could not control its streets."
A day earlier, Trump himself suggested that he expand the deployment of federal law enforcement officers in other Democrat-led cities.
"We are not going to allow this to happen in our country," he said, naming New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland, California. "All run by liberal Democrats."
Trump has increasingly resorted to "law and order" issues as he works to portray Biden as weak on crime. Their effort began in early June after the murder of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
After the peaceful protests were largely rampant denouncing Floyd's death and larger problems of systemic racism, Trump sought to suppress the occasional outbreaks of violence and claim that his Democratic rival is weak in the face of crime.
In fact, Biden has said he supports increased funding for community policing efforts.
Facebook ads in a similar vein showed protesters attacking police officers, calling the election a "public safety versus chaos and violence."
However, the photo of the attack was not of recent events in the United States; Its Wikicommons legend indicates that it was taken in 2014 during the pro-democracy protests in Kiev, Ukraine.
This story has been updated with additional developments.