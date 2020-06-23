Trump announces the next executive order to 'make cities keep their monuments'

President Trump said Monday that he will soon issue an executive order aimed at protecting statues and public monuments from being damaged or destroyed by far-left protesters and anarchists.

"We are going to make an executive order and have cities keep their monuments," Trump told Eternal Word Television Network's Raymond Arroyo. "This is a disgrace."

Arroyo, who is also a contributor to Fox News, played a clip of the interview in Monday's edition of "The Angraham Angle."

"It is a disgrace," Trump repeated. Remember, some of this is a great work of art. It is a magnificent work of art, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as what you see in France, as good as what you see anywhere. . It is a shame.

ULYSSES S. SUBSIDY STATUE RETURNED IN SAN FRANCISCO

"Most of these people don't even know what they are shooting down," added the president.

Trump told Arroyo that he was particularly concerned about the collapse of a statue of Ulysses S. Grant on Friday in San Francisco, commanding general of the United States Army during the last 13 months of the Civil War.

"You saw him … where they want to take down [Grant]. He was the one who detained the ones everyone doesn't like so much," Trump said, referring to Confederate military officers whose statues were also smashed and destroyed.

Arroyo told hostess Laura Ingraham that the president did not elaborate on how the order would be drawn up. The EWTN presenter postulated that Trump could designate the statues as National Historic Monuments or place them in a "national trust" to legally protect them.

"It certainly is something he clearly has in mind," Arroyo said. "I am sure the White House attorney's office is working on that. That is great news that we have not yet heard, [that] there is an upcoming executive order.

"It is a question, certainly in my opinion, how the federal branch can impose its will on these cities and municipalities," added Arroyo.

On Monday night, hours after Arroyo interviewed Trump, a group of protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. before being rejected by the police.