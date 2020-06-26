Trump answers audience questions about postal vote, riots, says Democrats & # 39; are destroying our country & # 39;

President Trump's city council Fox News with Sean Hannity on Thursday night presented a rare opportunity for the nation's commander in chief to answer questions that come directly from ordinary Americans.

Members of the city hall audience in Green Bay, Wisconsin, did not stop and asked the president about numerous topics, including voting by mail, the recent unrest in the cities of the United States and what Trump considered his greatest achievement since assumed office. .

In response to a question from an audience member, Trump said he thought voting by mail represented the "greatest risk" for a fair election in November.

& # 39; The most important question & # 39;

"I think that is the most important question I will be asked," Trump said after an audience wanted to know how the president will ensure that the election is "free of fraudulent and absent votes and mail ballots."

Trump expressed concern about states like California planning to make a mail-order ballot election this fall due to coronavirus concerns. The president said the mail ballots would raise questions about the integrity of the election.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been "sending millions and millions of ballots," Trump told the audience. "Where are they going? … Is the postman going to deliver them? Are they going to take them out of the mailbox?

The president added his concern that a country like China could "print millions of ballots using exactly the same paper" in an attempt to interfere with the elections.

However, some election officials and voting experts have questioned the president's concerns, pointing to the safeguards states use to protect the authenticity of mail-in ballots.

Trump also made a distinction between mail ballots and absentee ballots because of the guarantees in requesting an absentee ballot.

"People go through a process for that, but mail ballots are sent to anyone and sent by the millions," said the president.

He added that he has voted by absentee ballot because his voting address is in Florida, although he spends most of his time at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Trump added that he thought most people prefer to vote in person on Election Day.

“We went through World War I and we voted, we went through World War II and we voted. And now we have a virus, and by then (November) it will be less and less, "he said.

& # 39; These people are vandals & # 39;

Another audience member asked the president what the administration would do to keep the streets safe after the Wisconsin riots this week.

The president responded by saying that if former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican, still administered the state, it would not have happened. (The current Wisconsin Governor is Tony Evers, a Democrat.)

"Right now you have a Democratic governor," said the president. "Democrats think it is wonderful that they are destroying our country. Something very bad is happening, no one has ever seen it."

Trump also claimed that the "radical left" was manipulating alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and that it would soon "take over."

"That said, Republicans have to be tougher," said Trump. "I tell them all the time, because they are sitting, they want to be politically correct. … And we told them, every night we will become stronger and stronger, and at some point there will be retaliation because there has to be. "

"These people are hooligans, but they are agitators. But in reality they are … they are terrorists in a certain sense. "

& # 39; We will have about 300 judges & # 39;

When asked by another member of the audience what he considered his greatest achievement while in office, Trump first noted the historic number of judges his administration was able to confirm.

"I think before the end of this term, we will have about 300 judges, federal judges," he said. "That is a number that no one can believe, and part of that was that President Obama was unable to get judges approved in large numbers, around 142 judges." So I took it off, approved them, and then got many more approved beyond that. ”

He said he is also proud of how his administration has rebuilt the military, launched the Space Force, and got the Republican-backed tax cuts into law.

Facing the media

Trump also told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he believed he would not have been elected president in 2016 if he had not "stood up to the media."

"The New York Times is so dishonest, The Washington Post is so dishonest. They write things, you can do something great, and they can make it sound horrible. You could do something, and they can make it sound beyond belief, like it's the worst thing of all. ”

Earlier in a lengthy interview, Trump added that he believes his former national security adviser John Bolton should be prosecuted for "disclosure (classified)" information. The president also said he plans to build on the achievements of his first term if he is reelected.

"I never did this before," Trump said of the presidency. "I didn't know a lot of people in Washington. It wasn't my thing. It was from Manhattan, from New York … Now, I know everyone and have great people in the administration."