Trump attacks left in fiery Mount Rushmore speech

In a fiery speech on Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump criticized what he called the "left-wing cultural revolution" that has led to "chaos in the streets" and the collapse of historical statues.

"They want to silence us. But we will not be silenced, "Trump shouted," America! U.S!"

"We will not be intimidated by bad and evil people. That won't happen! "He said with more cheers from the thousands of supporters who filled the monument's amphitheater before a July 4th fireworks show.

"We will never surrender the spirit, courage and cause of July 4, 1776," he said in a powerful speech that propelled the base against the weeks of protests, declared national optimism about the coronavirus, and repeated many of the promises that helped choose it.

"We will declare the truth in its entirety without apology," he said before launching into a family litany of popular values, including keeping the United States first, building a border wall, supporting law enforcement and protecting the right to life, weapons and freedom of liberty. religion.

"We stand tall, proud, and only kneel before Almighty God," he thundered. "This is who we are. This is what we believe."

The President also promised that Mount Rushmore "will never be desecrated."

"These heroes will never be disfigured … Their legacy will never be destroyed," Trump said of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump repeatedly denounced recent civil unrest and "angry mobs" that have attacked historical statues amid protesters of racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd.

"Make no mistake, this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to topple the American revolution," Trump said.

"They think that the American people are weak, soft and submissive," said the president. "But no, the American people are strong and proud and will not allow our country and all its values ​​… to be taken from them."

Hours before Trump's arrival, Native American protesters blocked a path to the South Dakota site, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Protesters chanted "The Earth Returns!", Referring to the Black Hills, tribal lands where the monument that was taken by the United States government is located.

According to reports, the obstacle, which consisted of three trucks, two of which had their tires removed, left some ticket holders for the event outside, looking inside.

Trump arrived at Mount Rushmore via Marine One around 9:30 p.m. and I stepped onto the amphitheater stage shortly after 10 p.m.

The exact count of the monument's first fireworks show in more than a decade was unclear, but the event was expected to attract up to 7,500 people.

Most of the audience members at the stalls packed with amphitheatres on Friday night were left without a mask; Much of the upper level of the seats was empty.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem said both social distancing and masks will be optional as daily cases in the United States have skyrocketed.

Leaders of local Native American tribes, a population particularly affected by the virus, have expressed dismay at the risk of coronavirus.

"The President is putting our tribal members at risk by organizing a photo shoot at one of our most sacred sites," Harold Frazier, president of the Cheouxne River Sioux Tribe, told The Associated Press.

Others have also expressed concern about fireworks, complaining that they pose a fire risk to the surrounding national forest.

