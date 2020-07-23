Trump backs down on payroll tax cut

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Trump backs off payroll tax cut – I'll tell you what: before the scrunchie broke – Q Poll shows Trump is sinking fast in Florida – President joins House raid Representatives – Does Waze have an "active search" feature?

TRUMP DOWN IN THE PAYROLL TAX CUT

AP: "The White House reluctantly withdrew its attempt to cut Social Security payroll taxes on Thursday, when Republicans unveiled a $ 1 billion COVID-19 bailout package, leading to opposition to the idea among the main allies of the Senate. "It will not be in the base bill," said the Secretary of the Treasury. Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The cut in the tax that finances Social Security and Medicare has been a great demand of the president Donald Trump. "The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now, and the payroll tax takes time," Mnuchin said on Capitol Hill. … The delayed legislation comes amid alarming events about the virus crisis. It was originally released Thursday morning by the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but the Kentucky Republican hosted an unscheduled meeting with Mnuchin and the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Subsequently, Mnuchin stated that the administration had reached a "fundamental agreement" with the Senate Republicans. However, given the delay, Mnuchin and Meadows came up with the idea of ​​passing a bill next week that would limit itself to maintaining unemployment benefits that would otherwise expire and accelerating aid to schools. "

Could a vaccine be Trump's surprise in October? – Politician: "President Donald Trump's bet that a proven coronavirus vaccine will be October's surprise to catapult him into a second term faces increasing difficulties." But that doesn't mean you won't find enough reason to declare victory anyway. While the race to find an effective vaccine for Covid-19 has crucial implications for nations around the world, it also has political ramifications in the United States, with Trump hoping to find a vaccine to calm the pandemic and increase unhappiness over his management of the coronavirus response. Powered by a series of encouraging results from early trials, the administration is laying the groundwork for a high-profile deployment of the initial coronavirus vaccines in just three months. It is the best calendar that also follows the last few weeks before the November 3 elections. Operation White House Warp Speed ​​has invested billions of dollars in developing a vaccine in record time, funding several parallel efforts and buying doses of the experimental injections in a bid that will ultimately pay off. "

THE RULES BOOK: PARTY FAVORS

"… because an extinction of parties necessarily implies a universal alarm for public security or an absolute extinction of freedom." – Alexander Hamilton or Jlove Madison, Federalist No. 50

TIME OUT: HEY, VENUS

Weather Channel: "Up to 37 recently active volcanic structures have been identified on Venus, providing groundbreaking evidence that Earth's neighboring planet is still a geologically active world. The surface of Venus is covered by volcanic features; In fact, it has more volcanoes than any other planet in the Solar System. At least 1,000 volcanic structures populate Venus, with approximately 65% ​​of its surface a mosaic of volcanic lava plains. But none of these volcanoes has shown any signs of being active so far. A new study by researchers at the University of Maryland, USA and the ETH Institute for Geophysics Zurich, Switzerland, found 37 volcanoes on the planet that are inactive. Evidence suggests that these volcanoes were very recently active and are now sleeping, but far from dead. The researchers say these findings could have some important implications since knowledge of Venus's most active geological locations could help identify where geological instruments should be placed for future Venus missions … "

Mark on site? – Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM with your suggestions, comments, or questions.

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 40.6 percent

Biden: 51.8 percent

Lead size: Biden by 11.2 points

Change for a week: Biden ↓ 0.4 points, Trump does not change points

(The average includes: Fox News: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; ABC / WaPo: Trump 44% – Biden 54; Quinnipiac University: Trump 37% – Biden 52%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 40% – Biden 51%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 53%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.8 percent

Average disapproval: 56.4 percent

Net score: -15.6 points

Change for a week: ↑ 2 points

(The average includes: Fox News: 45% approve – 54% disapprove; ABC News / WaPo: 40% approve – 58% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 36% approve – 60% disapprove; NBC News / WSJ: 42% Approve – 56% Disapprove; University of Monmouth: 41% approve – 54% disapprove.)

TELL YOU WHAT: BEFORE THE SCRUNCHIE BROOCH

This week, Dana Perino and Chris Stirewalt Don't worry about technical difficulties and the oppressive heat of the Mid-Atlantic during Dana's vacation week. They discuss positions from Capitol Hill as Congress tries to plan additional stimulus legislation, competitive races for the 2020 congressional elections, updates to the most recent Fox News poll, and more ideas about reopening schools. In addition, Chris responds to listeners' questions and answers "Lie in State". LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE

SURVEY Q SHOWS TRUMP FAST SINKED IN FLORIDA

Quinnipiac University: “In the race for the White House, former vice president Joe Biden opens up a huge advantage over President Trump. Voters back Biden 51 – 38 percent over Trump. In an April 22 poll, he was close to Biden with 46 percent and Trump with 42 percent. Democrats back Biden 89 – 2 percent, independents back Biden 48 – 32 percent, compared to 44 – 37 percent in April, and Republicans back Trump 88 – 10 percent. … In five direct confrontations, the President gets his best numbers in the economy, while Biden has ample opportunities to manage a crisis, medical care, response to the coronavirus, and address racial inequality. Asked who would do a better job driving … The economy: Trump 50 percent, Biden 47 percent. A crisis: Biden 55 percent, Trump 42 percent. Healthcare: Biden 57 percent, Trump 39 percent. Coronavirus response: Biden 58 percent, Trump 38 percent. Address racial inequality: Biden 58 percent, Trump 35 percent. "

Tight in Texas Quinnipiac University: “In the race for the White House, 45 percent of voters support former Vice President Joe Biden, while 44 percent support President Trump. That compares to the beginning of June, when the race was equally tight and voters backed Trump 44 percent to Biden's 43 percent. In today's poll, Democrats back Biden 94-3 percent, independents back Biden 51-32 percent, and Republicans back Trump 89-6 percent. … In direct confrontations, Trump has a clear advantage when it comes to managing the economy. Biden has a clear advantage when it comes to addressing racial inequality. As for medical care, crisis management, and the coronavirus response, the candidates are linked or essentially linked. "

Friend photo: Obama propels Biden in new video – Fox News: "Former President Barack Obama, in a clip from a discussion with former Vice President Joe Biden released Thursday morning by Biden's presidential campaign, says he "couldn't be prouder" of the Affordable Care Act and that "20 million people have insurance doctor not because of what we did. "The campaign had previously released other segments of the discussion between the former Democratic president and the current Democratic presidential candidate for the presidency. The full video will be released later on Thursday morning. Say, you and I both know what it's like to have someone you love really sick. And in some cases, lose someone, but that loss is compounded when you see the stress on their faces, because they worry that they are a burden on their families. & # 39; & # 39 ;, Obama said when speaking about his well-known health legislation known as ObamaCare, which Biden has promoted and promised to expand, including a public option. "

Someone says to Jackson, Johnson, Wilson, Roosevelt … – AP: "Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was the" first "racist president in the country. The alleged comments by the Democratic presidential candidate occurred during a virtual town hall organized by the International Union of Service Employees. Complaining about racism around the coronavirus outbreak and citing the president as the "China virus," Biden responded by criticizing Trump and "his spread of racism." The way he treats people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they are from, is absolutely disgusting, "said the former vice president." No president-in-office has done this. Never ever, never. No Republican president has done this. There is no Democratic president. We have had racists and they have existed. They have tried to be elected president. He is the first to have it. "

Trump pays price for skipping virtual fundraisers – Bloomberg: "President Donald Trump skipped all of his campaign's virtual fundraising events in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic while mocking Democratic nominee Joe Biden for showing up from his basement. But it looks like Biden might be laughing all the way to the bank. Trump's revenue from high-income donors fell 61% in the second quarter, to just $ 27 million, as he declined to appear on a live stream. Biden's big donor committee raised more than triple ($ 86.4 million) after it launched in late April. He attended almost all events virtually, talks to donors and invites journalists to listen. Trump Victory, which raises money in chunks of up to $ 580,600, received $ 64 million in the first quarter. But once the blockade and social distancing orders spread across the country, Trump held just a few in-person events that gave donors time in front of the president. "

THE PRESIDENT JOINS THE CRACKUP GOP HOUSE

Politician: “President Donald Trump attacked the representative on Thursday. Liz Cheney, the third Republican in the House of Representatives, promoting criticism from (some) colleagues that she has not sufficiently supported the White House agenda. "Liz Cheney is only upset that I have been actively pulling our great and beautiful country out of ridiculous and costly endless wars," Trump wrote on Twitter. ‘I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must at least treat us fairly !!! & # 39; & # 39 ;. Trump's tweet to the Wyoming congresswoman marks a further escalation of an intraparty dispute that erupted Tuesday during a heated, closed-door meeting of the Republican House Conference. Legislators from the conservative wing of the Republican Party, including representatives. Matt Gaetz from Florida and Jim Jordan from Ohio, rebuked Cheney for breaking with the White House in recent weeks on matters related to international affairs and Trump's response to the coronavirus. Cheney is the top female legislator in the House Republican leadership. "

House hotline rankings show House Dems are in a strong position National Journal: "Democrats' funding, voting, and presidential candidate put them in a strong position not only to defend their majority in the House, but to expand it by pressing their advantages among suburban voters. A series of partisan polls shows that President Trump lost ground in the districts that voted for him in 2016, especially in the suburbs, as the global health crisis nears its fifth month. Democrats are almost guaranteed to change two seats in North Carolina, they are not included in the Hotline ranking because they are not competitive. Republicans need to flip 17 seats to take back the majority, and that seems to be an increasingly narrow path four months before Election Day. Democrats contend that attention healthcare is the top priority for voters, while some Republican strategists who spoke to the National Journal believe that focusing the men Cultural wedge-related chatter (Confederate statues, "cancel culture" and calls to remove the police) will alienate voters from Democrats. Match."

Bloomberg Gun Group Makes Big Key Buying States – NYT: "Michael R. BloombergThe gun control organization will focus its spending on political advertising this fall in eight states where its goal is to help Democrats shift three seats in the Senate, wrest control of state legislatures, and bring former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr to victory in Florida. The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, is making an initial investment of $ 15 million in digital advertising in the states, an initial outlay of the $ 60 million that it promised to spend during the 2020 campaign. It includes $ 5 million destined for Florida, the only state where Everytown plans to advertise in the presidential contest; $ 3.5 million in Texas, where the group aims for six House races; and $ 1 million to $ 1.5 million in Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina, three states where it will advertise in Senate races, as well as Minnesota and Pennsylvania. "

Ocasio-Cortez's tap dances in Yoho – Fox News: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, backed by a team of supporting colleagues, led an hour of passionate speeches on the floor of the House on Thursday morning calling the representative. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., For "dehumanizing" the insults against her and criticizing her attempt to apologize for falling short. Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., recounted how Yoho approached her on the steps of the Capitol on Monday, put a finger to her face and called her "disgusting," "crazy," and "dangerous." Later, she said Yoho called her "f — ing b — h & # 39 ;, which was heard by reporters." I won't stay up until late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no regrets for calling women and using abusive language towards women, "she said. Ocasio-Cortez said she is used to being harassed as a woman in the United States, recalling her time as a waitress and rider in New York City subways, and then being attacked by President Trump as a member of Congress. "

TRUMP RIOT SQUAD FACES GROWTH STRESSES

Fox News: “A riot was declared in Portland just after midnight on Thursday morning after the mayor Ted WheelerThe tense visit of protesters, where they booed him, told him to resign, gave him a list of lawsuits, and federal agents fired tear gas at him. His visit ended with his security details in a fight with protesters Wednesday night as they worked to get the mayor to safety, according to a report. Previously, he moved with protesters to the fence outside the federal courthouse, where he was at the front, and received tear gas along with the crowd, according to the New York Times correspondent. Mike Baker. Wheeler called the tear gas a "heinous overreaction" and told Baker that he had seen nothing in the crowd that warranted the reaction from federal officials. "This is not a de-escalation strategy," he said. "This is a resounding urban war and the President is bringing it to this country and it has to stop now."

Bipartisan support for the nix House of Representatives bill on Confederate statues on Capitol Hill – WaPo: "The House voted Wednesday to remove statues of Confederate Capitol leaders and replace the bust of Roger B. Taney, the president of the US court who wrote the Supreme Court decision that said people of African descent are not American citizens. The vote went from 305 to 113 over the bill that would replace the bust of Taney, located outside the former Supreme Court chamber on the first floor of the Capitol, with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first black member of the Supreme Court. The legislation would also order the Capitol Architect "to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America." He specifically mentioned three men who supported slavery: Charles B. Aycock, John C. Calhoun and James P. Clarke. Democrats united to back the measure; all the votes did not come from the republicans, who were divided with 72 republican legislators who voted for the bill and 113 who opposed it. "

The judge's decision: Portland is in the United States, right? – This week Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano explains how the actions of federal agents in Portland are illegal, unconstitutional, and harmful: "Serious problems involve personal liberty and public safety in Portland, Oregon. Police do not enforce local and state laws. They refrain from doing so because they have been Instructed by Elected Public Officials The Supreme Court ruled that state and local elected officials, not the police, are empowered to determine the depth and breadth of law enforcement, and the court also ruled that the police have no legal obligation to protect lives and property. In other words, the police cannot be sued for their intentional failures. The remedy for those failures, according to the court, is to choose different officials who will deploy police assets differently. However, the Police have a moral obligation to protect lives and property. For what other purpose have we hired and trained them? More here .

PLAY BY PLAY

The UN rejects this year's General Assembly – Bloomberg

AUDIBLE: YOU CAN TAKE THE BOY FROM FARMINGTON …

"That's silly **". – Senator Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Speaking to CNN about the renewed Democratic push to eliminate the filibuster.

Of the bleaches

"I love the report and" I'll tell you what. "And LOVE when you're at The Remnant with your other mother's brother, Jonah. You mentioned a big spinach pizza dough on Wednesday. Please post the recipe! Oh, and let me know where would I find it posted. Thank you so much and God bless you! Kim KochPhoenix

(Ed. Note: it's so simple it's hardly a recipe. Basically, you take four cups of DRIED, washed baby spinach, one cup of grated mozzarella, two eggs, and a little salt and put them in a blender or food processor. Do you want to add delicious herbs and spices? Groovy Do you want to substitute some of the spinach for another tender and dark green like arugula or basil? Yolo Garlic? Bam! Now you have what is basically a smoothie. Pour / silicone spatula in desired shape (I'm from Ohio Valley, so rectangle, obvi)) and thickness (you will find out by trial and error how thin it can go without burning) on ​​a parchment covered in olive oil or Silpat and bake in a roasted oven (I'm going 400 degrees) for about 10 minutes or so before starting to check for crisp edges. When it's slightly crispy, do whatever you want. You could have it as a kind of quick pan / wrap situation because it's slim and flexible, or you can fold it up to get a big green calzone. Or, add your favorite pizza toppings and return to the oven until sticky with crisp, dark edges. It will not behave like a flour crust and you may need to use a forkbut if you cut it St. Louis-style Grid, structural integrity must be maintained.)

"I hope I'm wrong, but I have a feeling from all the readings that I try to do if Biden wins, his job in 2021 and beyond will be to sign any bill Democrats put before him, without question." or buts.He is careful to say that he does not support the funding police, but I do not see much hope in this point of view since I have not seen him tell the people of Bernie Sander or the BLM movement to go to the arena on any subject, until now. A backbone is a difficult thing to grow in a few weeks. You usually have one, or you don't have it. "- Ron Smith, Larned, Kan.

(Ed note: All of that would depend on how Biden won. If Republicans crash and burn and Biden comes in with Democrats in control of both houses and the kind of mandate his former boss had in 2008, then Biden will surely attempt great legislation on par with ObamaCare in his ambition. However, if Republicans have the Senate, we will have a stalemate immediately. Biden would try to lure some Republicans over the legislation, and he could be successful sometimes, but the progressive left would whip him for any breath of compromise. And with Biden in one term, there will be huge incentives for Democrats in Congress to mistreat him to establish his status with dissident voters who are so influential in the primaries. Barring a Democratic surge like 2008, it's hard to see that Biden is much more than a frustrated caretaker. It is the same for Trump. If reelected, it will be an instant lame duck. The second terms are often more difficult than the first terms, and Trump's situation will be hurt by the fact that he has no real relationship or shared trust with the Republican Senate. The 2022 map seems challenging for the Republican Party, as it defends Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Georgia, while Democrats will defend seats in all solidly blue states. Without legislative chops and a party seeking the midterms and their 2024 primaries, Trump, as Barack Obama said, would be left with a pen and phone. One imagines that it would not work better for Trump. It is difficult to see many important things happening if any of the candidates wins with something less than a wave of support.)

"I was looking at a Pew poll of how Democrats and Republicans have two different views on the seriousness of Covid-19. What caught my attention is that it is a trend panel made up of 10,211 adults that is carried out online. Having been following surveys since 2016, many red flags are making me question the survey. Are trend panels a reliable indication of the views of Americans? – Steven lentzCypress, Texas

(Ed. Note: Well, Mr Lentz, I would say that it is not a survey in the strictest sense, but it is a useful public opinion research. A survey captures a snapshot of public opinion at any given time and should therefore be random when selecting potential respondents. But you can use dashboards like this to track changes in voter attitudes over time. It loses the snapshot effect, so it wouldn't be good for a horse race vote, especially since participants would be inclined to think more intensely about choosing as members of an influential group. But you get the ability to see how changing events affect subpopulations over time. It's not bad, just different.)

Regarding the $ 600 bonus on Workers' Compensation checks, one writer in one of the conservative columns suggested that the compensation payment be equal to 85% – 90% of your previous paycheck rather than adding a $ 600 bonus. That revised amount should provide the necessary relief for household budgets and eliminate, at least somewhat, the reluctance to return to work when the job is available again. This time out of work shouldn't be a paid vacation. "- Michael RyanHilliard, Ohio

(Ed. Note: Republicans, led by the senator Ben sasseThey have been pushing for something similar since before the first rescue package. He and his co-sponsors are a little more generous than you, Mr. Ryan. They want to prevent workers from getting more out of unemployment than from work and to remove a perverse incentive to want to be laid off during layoffs or delay job search. They are putting their limit back on the new plan, so we'll see what happens.)

Share your color comment: Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM and be sure to include your name and hometown.

DOES WAZE HAVE A "HOT SEARCH" FEATURE?

Lexington (Ky.) Herald Leader: "A Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday after driving a stolen car to the Whitley County Detention Center, authorities said. … drove on spiked strips, but continued to evade officers, and ended up trying to leave the car at the jail entrance … When the tires gave way, the vehicle continued through Williamsburg and & # 39; realizing chose the road leading to the county jail & # 39; , (a spokesperson) said. He stopped at Sally's harbor. The man fled the vehicle and attempted to evade officers on foot, but was arrested, according to Shelley and county jail records. The sheriff's office did not reveal the suspect's name, but Scotty Inman, 33, was arrested … Wednesday morning, according to records from the Whitley County Jail. He now faces 19 charges, including speeding, police evasion, resistance to arrest, senseless danger, theft of less than $ 10,000 and more, according to records from the Whitley County Jail. "

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

Accept it: Our kids are not going to beat South Koreans in math for decades. But we can still produce a thinking dog. For now." – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) wciting in the Washington Post on July 15, 1994.

Chris Stirewalt is the Fox News policy editor. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Do you want the FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.