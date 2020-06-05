Trump beats Murkowski, vows to go to Alaska to campaign against her

President Trump said he would campaign against republicans Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in 2022 after she told reporters she was "fighting" to support the president in his reelection because of how he handled the George Floyd protests.

"Few people know where they will be in two years, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski," Trump tweeted Thursday night.

"Prepare any candidate, good or bad, I don't care, I'm supporting him. If you have a pulse, I'm with you!" then added.

MURKOWSKI "FIGHTING" ALWAYS TO SUPPORT THE TRUMP, SUPPORT MATTIS AFTER

Murkowski had told reporters earlier Thursday that he believed former Defense Secretary James Mattis' comments about the president earlier this week "were true, honest, necessary and overdue."

In an article for The atlanticMattis said Trump threatened the United States Constitution and deliberately divided Americans, contributing to recent national protests and general unrest following Floyd's death on May 25 while in police custody.

"The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who insist that we live up to our values, our values ​​as individuals and our values ​​as a nation," Mattis said in the article, published on Wednesday. "We must reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution."

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who does not try to unite the American people, does not even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us, ”added Mattis. "We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."

JOHN KELLY DEFENDS JAMES MATTIS AFTER TRUMP'S REWARD: "THE PRESIDENT DID NOT TURN HIM ON"

Murkowski said she was "grateful" for Mattis's criticism of Trump.

"When I saw General Mattis' comments yesterday, I felt that perhaps we were reaching a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might have internally," he said. "And have the courage of our own convictions to speak."

Murkowski has criticized Trump and has not always sided with the administration, as Trump noted, highlighting his vote against the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But Murkowski voted with Republican senators earlier this year to acquit President Trump in both articles of impeachment.

"He is our duly elected president (and) I will continue to work with him," he said. "I will continue to work with this administration, but I think that now, as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that must be properly spoken, questions about who I am going to vote for or will not vote for. because I think they are distracting right now. "