Trump beats the police, but Biden is an elusive target

Things would be much easier for the Trump campaign if Joe Biden were in favor of removing the police.

But the president and his team are determined to tie each position on the left around his opponent's neck, bordering on his denials.

This is not a novel political tactic. Both sides try to paint the opposing candidates as extremes and warn of the horrible fate that will happen to the United States if they become (or remain) president. Both sides are trying to caricature the other (Republicans will take away their medical care and care for the wealthy, Democrats will bankrupt the country and allow riots).

SHOOTING OR DISMANTLING THE POLICE? What it could mean

But Biden is a fascinating case study. While he is certainly more liberal than any former modern-day Democrat standard-bearer, he has largely avoided accepting the party's most controversial Bernie / AOC wing proposals. Biden has repeatedly said that he does not support the fading of the police, that he did not endorse the Green New Deal and refused to support Medicare for All, prompting criticism from progressives of the awakening.

But President Trump took a very different tactic in the Chris Wallace interview that aired on Sunday.

"Biden wants to disburse the police," said Trump.

"No sir, it doesn't," replied Wallace.

"Look," said Trump. "He signed a letter with Bernie Sanders; I'll get it … Did you read the letter he agreed to …?

"It doesn't say anything about firing the police," Wallace said.

"Oh really? He says to abolish, he says: let's go. Get me the letter, please.

An assistant brought the document, and Wallace was right: It was not about taking money from the police departments.

After the "Fox News Sunday" interview aired, Trump tweeted, "You can use different words, but that's what you want to do."

Now "he wants to do" is an interesting political standard: he wants to raise his taxes. He wants to take away your weapons. But in politics you have to defend the case. The president's accusation about the Bernie deal was incorrect, so he tried to say that it is part of Biden's hidden agenda.

The Trump campaign hits this hard in the fundraising launches, one of which is titled "No More Cops," and says that "Democrats have made it clear that they want to fade and abolish our police." Another says: "As Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats continue to push the police agenda forward, criminals across the country are taking the opportunity to loot and tear down our monuments of America's founders."

Admittedly, some Democrats have a daunting agenda, which is why the Trump people continue to group them with Biden.

Now Biden gave the opposition a chance in a conversation with liberal activist Ady Barkan, who asked, "But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funds?"

"Yes, absolutely," Biden replied.

But what Biden said next was not included in a widely publicized video of the interview: “And, by the way, not only redirect, condition them. If they don't remove the bottlenecks, they don't get subsidies from Byrne. If they don't do the following, they don't get help. "

Still, Biden seemed to open the door, as some say diverting is paying out.

The former vice president now has liberal positions that provide a big target for Trump's forces. His recently unveiled $ 2 trillion climate plan is far more ambitious than what he discussed in the primaries and reflects a desire to win over Sanders supporters. Biden has said he will raise capital gains taxes, but not middle-class taxes, but has not clarified how he will pay for all of his programs, a good subject for journalistic investigation, if the press was more focused on the Biden Campaign.

Trump wants to confront Biden as a socialist who would paralyze the police and leave cities defenseless. Until now, since Biden has been around for so long that most voters don't see him as a scary figure, it hasn't worked. But in the midst of a pandemic, both sides can expect a long, hard, and sometimes ugly fall campaign.