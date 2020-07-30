Trump becomes a kitten in everything related to Putin (Opinion)

In an interview with Axios, published on Wednesday, in which he delivered what sounded like a combination of analysis of a boy's story and ranting of guys in the attic, Trump confirmed that there is practically nothing that can move him to face him. Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And, as if to underline the point, the world also learned on Wednesday that the Trump administration is moving forward with plans to pull 12,000 soldiers out of Germany, a decision strongly rejected not only by the NATO allies of the United States, but also by Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

The move "would harm US national security and strengthen Russia's position to our detriment," Republicans in the House Armed Services Committee wrote to Trump last month.

The troops are there to defend Russia's European allies. But what about defending American soldiers, who have been killed in Afghanistan?

Trump admitted without hesitation during the Axios interview that he "has never" spoken to Putin about reports from US intelligence agencies that Russia has been paying rewards to the Taliban in Afghanistan, to encourage them to kill Americans.

Trump didn't mention it the last time he spoke to Putin last week, and he didn't mention it in at least eight phone calls as Trump was reportedly informed of the rewards in his February written intelligence report.

Why not? "A lot of people said it was fake news," said Axios journalist Jonathan Swan.

"Don't you believe in intelligence?" Swan asked. Trump replied: "No one mentions China; they always bring Russia, Russia, Russia."

When asked if he was reading his written intelligence report, the President's Daily Report, Trump, who boasted of passing a cognitive screening test for early dementia, stated: "I read a lot. I understand extraordinarily well, probably better than anyone else. you've interviewed for a long time, "and added that he goes to many meetings," talking about India, talking about (the) problems with China … talking about so many elements of the world. The world is a very angry place if you look at everyone. We called, I understand, I see that 22 soldiers were killed in India with China fighting on the border, he has been furious for many, many decades and they have been fighting back and forth, I have so many briefings … " . "

Swan, to his credit (take note, the White House press corps), stuck to the issue. He noted that Russia has been supplying arms to the Taliban. Even if Trump doesn't believe in rewards, guns are killing Americans …

Maybe that was reason enough to mention it to Putin?

But Trump immediately leapt to Russia's defense. He drew a false equivalency with the days of the Cold War, when the two systems clashed across the world. "We also supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia," said the Commander-in-Chief, as if to excuse Moscow from arming people who kill Americans.

It was reminiscent of Putin's repeated defense of Trump against claims that he was murdering his critics. Trump coldly dismissed it in 2017, with an excavation in his own country. "There are many murderers. Do you think our country is so innocent?"

Now, after more than three years in office, he provided a surprisingly childish (and inaccurate) history lesson. "Russia," he explained, "used to be a thing called the Soviet Union. Because of Afghanistan, they filed for bankruptcy. They became Russia, so you understand."

From that, he concluded, "the last thing Russia wants is to get too involved with Afghanistan."

That may be what Putin taught him, neglecting to explain that Russia would be delighted to see the United States leave Afghanistan, humiliated, with a power vacuum full of local powers backed and indebted to Moscow.

By the way, why is Trump talking to Putin so often? Former President Barack Obama spoke to Putin nine times in his last 24 months in office. Trump has spoken to him so many times in five months.

His conversations with world leaders, especially Putin, have raised the alarm of people within the administration.

A CNN investigation that spanned months and included interviews with more than a dozen administration officials who heard the calls, found that Trump was "constantly unprepared" and "often outgunned," particularly by strong men like Putin or the president. Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump believed he was brilliant, according to sources, who said he often pursued goals more suited to his personal gain than that of the country. The sources said the calls led senior officials, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former chief of staff John Kelly, to conclude that Trump was often "delusional."

The mystery of why Trump, usually the stalker, becomes a kitten in everything to do with Putin, will likely be unraveled only after he leaves office. His claims that he has imposed harsh sentences on Russia, by the way, he ignores that Trump made him angry and reluctant, when he had no choice.

What is more disturbing, one may ask after Trump's statements: a president who speaks, and perhaps reasons, in such inconsistent terms; one who has such a shallow and imprecise understanding of world affairs; Or someone who behaves as if they were indebted to the leader of an adversary country?

Don't bother choosing. This new interview confirms that Trump is all of the above.