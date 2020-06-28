Trump, Biden campaign staff are majority women: report

Minorities account for less than half of full-time employees in the campaigns of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but women represent the majority of full-time employees, according to a report released Sunday.

Biden revealed that 35 percent of its full-time staff and 36 percent of the campaign's top advisers are people of color, NBC News reported.

Data was not disaggregated by race and ethnicity.

The Trump campaign said 25 percent of its senior staff are minorities, but declined to provide a breakdown for full-time staff.

But women make up 56 percent of the top officials in the Trump campaign and 52 percent are full-time employees.

In Biden's campaign, 58 percent of top advisers are women and 53 of his staff are full-time.

Campaigns have been under pressure to release diversity data during nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25.

The protests have called for police reforms and racial justice.