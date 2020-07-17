Trump Blames Increasing Violence In "Stupidly Directed" Cities, In "Fox News Sunday" Interview

President Trump, in a "Fox News Sunday" interview with Chris Wallace scheduled to air on Sunday, blamed "stupidly directed" cities for the nationwide escalating violence.

During the exclusive White House interview on Friday, Wallace asked Trump to explain why murder rates increased in cities like Chicago and New York.

"I explain it very simply by saying that they are cities run by Democrats, that they are run liberally. They are run stupidly," said the president.

The president's comments came after at least 17 people were shot in New York City on Monday.

Trump added that Democrats running the cities seeing an increase in violence "want to eliminate the police and Biden wants to eliminate the police."

Wallace rejected Trump's accusation that former Vice President Joe Biden, his alleged opponent in November, wants to unseat police.

"Look, he signed a letter with Bernie Sanders," said Trump. "It says nothing about firing the police," Wallace replied.

"Oh really? He says to abolish, he says. Come on, bring me the letter, please," Trump continued.

It is the president's first appearance on the Sunday show in over a year and his first session with "Fox News Sunday" since November 2018.

Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate, unveiled a platform for unity this month, part of an effort to find common ground between the party center and its left flank.

Calls to abolish or disburse the police are absent in the policy document. But it does include a number of reforms, including a ban on bottlenecks, investments in "community policing" and investigating patterns of police misconduct.

It would also provide federal funds to create a "civilian corps" of unarmed first responders, including social workers, emergency medical technicians, and mental health professionals trained to handle non-violent emergencies, particularly low-level conflict and mental health emergencies. He claims that this would allow police officers to focus on more serious crimes.

In a July 8 interview with activist Ady Barkan, Biden said that some funds should be "absolutely" redirected from the police, but his campaign denied that this was support from the underfunding police.

In the interview, the alleged Democratic candidate said that the police forces do not need surplus military equipment, and said that this is what leads them to "become the enemy" in a community.

"But do we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funds?" Barkan asked Biden.

"Yes, absolutely," said the former vice president.

In early June, Biden's campaign said Biden does not believe the police should be convicted.

"As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe the police should be convicted," Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates said at the time. "He listens to and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we stop this terrible pain."

Biden's campaign has signaled the former vice president's criminal justice plan, which proposes an additional $ 300 million for community policing. Bates said the funding "would improve relations between officers and residents" and "would provide the necessary training to avoid tragic and unjustifiable deaths."

"This funding would also go toward diversifying police departments to look like the communities they serve," Bates added, noting that there is a need for "additional funds for body worn cameras."