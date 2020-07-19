Trump calls Anthony Fauci & # 39; a little alarmist & # 39;

President Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert and the White House coronavirus task force, "a bit alarming."

"Well, I don't know if he's a loser," Trump told host Chris Wallace in an interview that aired on Fox News Sunday.

Fauci became the focus of attacks last week by White House officials, Trade Representative Peter Navarro and aide Dan Scavino, questioning the decisions he made during the coronavirus pandemic and whether he is leaking information to the media.

Trump was also asked about the comments of Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that COVID-19 could make this coming fall and winter the "most difficult times we've ever experienced in public health. U.S".

The president noted that some doctors have made mistakes while handling the virus, which has now killed more than 142,000 Americans.

"I don't know and I don't think he knows," said Trump. "I don't think anyone knows about this. This is a very complicated deal. Everyone thought this summer would go away and come back in the fall. Well, when summer came, they used to say the heat: the heat was good and it really knocked him out, Remember? And then I could come back in the fall. So they were wrong. "