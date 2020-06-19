Trump calls for 'new judges' after Supreme Court ruling on DACA as conservatives target Roberts

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump calls for 'new judges' after Supreme Court DACA ruling as Roberts draws conservative ire

President Trump, after his defeat on Thursday in the Supreme Court in his quest to repeal the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, called for new judges as conservatives targeted the President of the Supreme Court John Roberts for what they called a "pattern" of aligning with the liberal wing on key decisions.

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not just about DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census and others, only tell you one thing, we need NEW JUSTICE from the Supreme Court. If Radical Left Democrats take power, their Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and … Religious Liberty, among many other things, are FINISHED! Trump tweeted.

The president promised that he will launch a "new list of Conservative Supreme Court justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, before September 1, 2020."

On Thursday, the court ruled in a 5-4 decision written by Roberts that Trump's revocation of former President Barack Obama's executive order, which protected immigrants who illegally entered the country as children of deportation, violated the law. Administrative Procedure (APA), which establishes regulatory procedures for federal agencies.

As Democrats and immigration activists applauded the decision, conservatives raged, accusing judges of preventing Trump from reversing what they long viewed as an illegal executive order. Ultimately, his anger turned to Roberts, a person appointed by President George W. Bush who has a history of siding with the liberal bloc.

It was Roberts who, by aligning himself with the liberal wing and reinterpreting an individual mandate as a tax, allowed ObamaCare to be declared constitutional in 2012. Last year, he rejoined the wing to shut down Trump's efforts to add a citizenship issue to the census. Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– Cotton criticizes Roberts for DACA, invites him to resign and run for office

– The head of the DHS says that the ruling of DACA & # 39; usurpa & # 39; the authority of the executive branch

– Read the Supreme Court's opinion on Trump's effort to end DACA

Amy Klobuchar withdraws from Biden VP consideration to make room for & # 39; woman of color & # 39;

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced Thursday that she would retire as a running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Klobuchar told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that he called Biden Wednesday night with his decision, saying he believes "this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket."

"After what I have seen in my state and what I have seen across the country, this is a historic moment and the United States must take advantage of this moment," he said. “There are so many incredibly qualified women. But if you want to heal this nation right now, my party, yes, but our nation, this is an amazing way to do it. And that's just what I think after going through this in my state. "

Biden pledged earlier this year to choose a woman to be his running mate, as he is currently considering a half-dozen candidates, including several women of color.

Klobuchar's case for being Biden's running mate had been complicated by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. According to The New York Times, his record as a Minnesota prosecutor, especially his decisions not to press charges against officers involved in alleged cases of police brutality against black men, had become a liability. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– People already queuing for Trump's weekend rally in Oklahoma

– Fox News Poll: Biden Extends Leadership Over Trump

– Trump turns to Giuliani to help fuel more presidential debates with Biden

– Biden's stimulus oversight was questioned amid attacks on Trump's coronavirus spending

Trump promotes almost $ 1B in infrastructure plans and US proposals. USA

America's highways, bridges and other infrastructure are being serviced by much-needed funding increases, according to a series of Twitter messages from President Trump on Thursday night.

The president's messages listed 20 states that were destined to disburse nearly $ 1 billion in federal dollars, with much of the money going to state transportation departments and port operators.

The largest individual allocation mentioned by the president Thursday was $ 135 million proposed for Louisiana: building 8.3 miles of elevated highway between the Leeville Bridge and Golden Meadow, south of New Orleans, to prevent flooding.

However, the president's broader plan to inject $ 1 trillion into infrastructure improvements faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who are concerned about the federal deficit spiral, The Hill reported. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Senator John Barrasso: Coronavirus Recovery – The infrastructure bills are a start. Why doesn't House Dems help?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S READINGS

The police & # 39; fed up & # 39; congregates behind hers in the face of post-George Floyd scrutiny.

The California order requires masks in public after the increase in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Twitter slaps Trump with the label of "manipulated media" by satirical video mocking CNN.

Columbus, Ohio, to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus.

The Washington Post is under fire for & # 39; cancel & # 39; a woman for her offensive costume at the 2018 staff Halloween party

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's is accused of firing a worker who sued over COVID-19 claims: report

Great Britain scraps the virus-tracking application for the Google-Apple system.

AMC Entertainment will reopen 450 US theaters on July 15.

Facebook removes the Trump campaign ad about "far-left groups," it says shows the "hate group" symbol.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened in "This Day in History".

Some parting words

Laura Ingraham argues that the elected officials of both parties "are too scared or too weak to face the truth: The United States has an intense spiritual and family problem, not systemic surveillance racism."

Not registered with Fox News First yet? Click here to find out what you are missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Bryan Robinson of Fox News. Thanks for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, healthy and try to stay positive … we will get through these difficult times together as a nation. We will see you in your inbox first thing on Monday morning.