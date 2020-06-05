Trump calls the mayor of Washington, DC, "incompetent"

The Minneapolis City Council approved a restraining order against the city police department at an afternoon meeting.

"We cannot allow George Floyd's death to be in vain," said a commissioner.

The restraining order is temporary and will still need a judge's approval before it is enacted.

The order prohibits the use of strangleholds by the police and also requires that the police report and intervene if the prohibited practice is used.

Additionally, the Minneapolis police chief must authorize the use of crowd control weapons, such as rubber bullets and tear gas, according to the order.

The order also requires timely disciplinary decisions and allows for civil audits of body camera images.

"This is a moment in time when we can totally change the way our police department operates," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey said there were difficulties in the past to make a change like this and "now we can finally get it right."

In the order, which was obtained by CNN, the city council said it hopes to build "towards systematic change."

Velma Korbel, director of civil rights for Minneapolis, said she hopes "the state legislature will be forced to act, to change laws that prevent the city from making the profound systemic change required, and the community has been demanding for decades."