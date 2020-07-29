Trump calls the Republican Party's coronavirus proposal "semi-irrelevant" as the deal appears to be a long way off

On Tuesday, President Trump called the Senate coronavirus relief package "irrelevant" when asked if he supported the legislation at a press conference, underscoring the deep divisions between the White House, Republicans in Congress and Democrats in the Congress as lawmakers rush to approve something. The following days.

At the end of this week, the additional unemployment benefits approved in the previous legislation will expire as millions of Americans will have to pay their rent. However, Senate Republicans are struggling to join their own $ 1 trillion proposal as negotiations with Senate Democrats will intensify. Then the bill will have to pass the Democrat-controlled House, which passed its own $ 3 trillion bill in May.

Trump seemed to be in tune with that reality when asked if there were provisions in the Republican Party proposal that he does not support.

WHY THE CORONAVIRUS ACCOUNT WILL NOT BE COMPLETED UNTIL TIME 11

"Yes, actually yes," Trump said. "And we will talk about it. There are also things that I support very much. But we will be negotiating. It is a bit irrelevant because the Democrats respond to their needs and questions and the Republicans go with theirs. Then we will discuss that with (the leader of the majority of the Senate) Mitch (McConnell) and all the other people involved. "

The Senate package certainly doesn't include everything Trump wants. Republicans refused to support a payroll tax cut, which Trump made clear was a priority. And Trump is right that the Republican Senate Party plan is almost certain to undergo a major overhaul before it hits his desk.

McConnell, R-Ky., Himself called the Republican Senate bill a "starting point."

"This will not be done until 11 am," a senior administration source told Fox about the bill recently. "Because you have to."

Democrats have criticized the delays and substance of the Republican plan.

"Republicans rambled for 3 months as Democrats advocated action on COVID," minority leader Sentate tweeted Chuck Schumer on Tuesday. "And now that Republicans finally have a proposal, it's business-focused, it doesn't meet the needs of the American people, and half of its own committee probably won't endorse it anyway!"

Trump, however, expressed optimism that something would be done.

"All of the people involved, (Treasury Secretary) Steve Mnuchin did a great job, keeping everyone together, both Democrats and Republicans," Trump said. "We want to do the best for the people. I want to do the best for the people. I want to do the best for the economy because that means work and lots of good things."

