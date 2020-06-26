Trump calls the United States the "most difficult country to deal with," quotes "Schumer and Pelosi and the people who are bad people."

President Trump told Sean Hannity during a town hall meeting in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday that the "most difficult country to deal with" is his own because of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat for California, leader of Senate Minority Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. and her treatment of him during the Russian investigation.

"They told me … my friends [they asked]: 'What is the most difficult country to deal with? Who is it? Is it China? Is it Russia? Could it be North Korea?' Trump said. "No, it is the United States of America. The most difficult country to deal with, because we have Schumer and Pelosi and people who are bad people who I sincerely believe do not love our country."

"What they do to our country and what they have done with this scam, the whole scam. [Former National Security Advisor Michael] Flynn is part of that. The Mueller scam," Trump continued. "Now it turned out that Mueller should have announced in the first week that we did nothing wrong."

"In other words, they had evidence in the early days that there was no collusion with Russia. There was nothing to do with Russia," added the president. "They knew immediately. It didn't take two or two and a half years. They knew immediately what they put this country through."

Trump also lashed out at former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling it a "disaster" for allowing the Russia investigation to proceed and saying he "let it happen unknowingly because he is not very smart."

The president also regretted the treatment of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former associate Roger Stone, and former political adviser George Papadopulos, as well as Flynn during the Russia investigation.

Hannity asked Trump if he was "thinking" of a pardon for Stone, who is scheduled to appear in prison next week.

"Let's see. I don't want to go into that," Trump replied. "But I think it was treated very unfairly."

Trump then compared Stone to the rioters and looters who have caused the destruction following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"You see these guys, they are burning buildings. They are destroying statues. They are hurting the police," Trump said. "They don't go to jail. Nothing happens to them. They give up. They want to give [Stone] nine years in jail."

Trump concluded that part of city hall by expressing his anger at the Russia investigation.

"A friend said to me, 'You have to be the most innocent man in the history of the United States'. He had 18 angry Democratic geniuses, all smart. Smart as hell. Mueller lost him, but they are all smart. like hell, "Trump said. "All these guys who were behind me. They spent 45, 49, 55 … million dollars in a period of two and a half years and they gave me nothing … [my] friend said: 'You have to be the most perfect person. "