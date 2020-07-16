Trump campaign announces major staff restructuring

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

The demotion of Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale impacts campaign employees

The abrupt demotion of President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale on Wednesday night "shocked" some within the Trump campaign, sources told Fox News.

Parscale was credited for his role in the 2016 Trump campaign and was promoted for the 2020 election cycle. He is expected to return to his previous role. Two senior campaign officials said Parscale will serve as senior advisor with a focus on the campaign's digital operation and data collection.

Speculation about Parscale's future has swirled for weeks, as multiple polls show the president has lagged behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits.

A source said Parscale has been losing influence as other campaign officials began to exercise more power, including Bill Stepien, who joined the campaign in May as deputy campaign manager after serving as political director at the White House. Click here for more information on our main story.

San Francisco reporter details the disastrous effect of the city's "homeless hotels" in "Tucker Carlson Tonight"

Thousands of homeless people have stayed at several of San Francisco's empty hotels in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and City Journal contributor Erica Sandberg told guest host Brian Kilmeade in "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday that politics has been an "absolute disaster". "

"It is not solving exactly anything and, in fact, it is making all the problems worse," said Sandberg, who described the scene inside the hotels as "as bad as you can imagine, just exponentially worse."

City officials reportedly secured nearly 5,000 rooms at various city hotels that signed up to house homeless people and other members of at-risk populations who need to be quarantined or socially estranged. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Twitter detected & # 39; coordinated attack of social engineering & # 39; after high profile hacks

Social media platform Twitter reported Wednesday that it detected a coordinated social engineering attack after dozens of high-profile accounts were hacked.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal tools and systems," Twitter support wrote in a statement.

The hacks included Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. "We know that they used this access to take control of many highly visible accounts (including verified ones) and tweet on their behalf."

Twitter blocked and removed fake tweets from hacked accounts, and temporarily disabled access for all "verified" accounts while the company investigated the violation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Some parting words

Laura Ingraham details how the Florida government has been miscounting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by counting twice. An investigation by "Ingraham Angle" reveals that, in addition to the Sunshine State, Virginia was doing the same thing a few weeks ago until that practice was revealed.

