Trump campaign demands CNN apologize for poll showing Biden leading

The lawsuit, which was presented in the form of a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker, was immediately rejected by the network.

"We support our survey," said Matt Dornic, a CNN spokesman.

The CNN poll conducted by SSRS and published on Monday shows that Trump is behind the former vice president by 14 points, 55% -41%, among registered voters. It also finds the president's approval rating at 38%, its worst mark since January 2019, and roughly on par with the approval ratings of single-term presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in his re-election years, and his disapproval rate at 57%.

Several other polls released in recent weeks, including polls from ABC News / Washington Post, Monmouth University, NPR / PBS Newshour / Marist College, NBC News / Wall Street Journal, Quinnipiac University, and Fox News, also show Biden well ahead. from Trump. These polls, averaged over the CNN poll, find Biden by double digits, a result well above any margin for error.

In the letter to Zucker, the Trump campaign argued that the CNN poll is "designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and biased sampling."

"It is a trick and a bogus poll to provoke voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the president, and present a generally false view of real support across the United States for the president," the letter said, signed by the chief legal advisor to the Trump campaign. Jenna Ellis and COO Michael Glassner.

The campaign formally requested that CNN retract the poll and publish a "complete, fair and obvious retraction, apology and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions."

The letter, which largely cites McLaughlin's findings, makes several incorrect and misleading claims.

"It is a survey of 1,259 adults, not even registered voters, let alone likely voters," the letter says, citing a McLaughlin memo earlier this week.

While it's true that a live interviewer contacted 1,259 adults by landline or cell phone for the survey, the 14-point margin by which Trump follows Biden came from a question asked only of 1,125 registered voters. Polls typically show registered voters rather than likely voters at this stage of the race, as it is difficult to project whether voters will participate in an election that is five months away. CNN, like most public pollsters, generally reports likely voter results around Labor Day.

It should be noted that in the CNN poll, Biden extends his leadership among those who are most (i.e. extremely) enthusiastic about the vote.

McLaughlin says the CNN poll is a "biased anti-Trump poll of just 25% of Republicans." However, that percentage of respondents is consistent with several other major surveys that use live phone interviews, which provide the most reliable snapshot of the race. McLaughlin argued this week that pollsters should include a third of Republicans in polls to reflect the 33% they represented in the 2016 vote, but exit polls almost always have a higher proportion of partisans and a lower proportion of independents. than pre-election telephone surveys.

Among the entire sample, 32% identified in the CNN poll as Democrats, 25% identified themselves as Republicans, and 44% described themselves as independent or belonging to another party. The results for the complete sample have a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It is 3.6 points among registered voters.

The letter to Zucker also includes McLaughlin's criticism that the poll, conducted between June 2 and 5, was taken "before the big economic news," an improvement in the unemployment rate that was released Friday, to Although the survey was still conducted throughout the year. that day.

And the poll comes amid a particularly turbulent time in the Trump presidency, which includes the current coronavirus pandemic, outrage and concern over race relations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police officers and the official entry of the United States into a recession.

McLaughlin has also argued that the poll unfairly includes "questions on issues including race relations, not job creation, which could have further skewed the poll," though the CNN poll asks registered voters who would better manage the economy. (Trump leads 51% to Biden 46%) and it was held at the height of Floyd's protests.

Trump has been regularly irritated in polls that do not reflect favorably while promoting those that do. Last month, Trump criticized Fox News, a network he often promotes and interviews, for a phone poll that showed him behind Biden for 8 points, instead pointing to a CNN poll posted to earlier in the month where he led Biden in battlefield states. However, that CNN poll showed Biden had a 5-point lead over Trump among registered voters across the country.

"Why isn't @FoxNews releasing the CNBC poll or (believe it or not!) @CNN poll? I hope Roger A is looking down and watching what happened to this once beautiful creation!" Triumph tweeted at the time, referring to late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.