Trump campaign demands CNN apologize for poll showing Biden leading

The lawsuit, which was presented in the form of a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker, was immediately rejected by the network.
"We support our survey," said Matt Dornic, a CNN spokesman.
In the letter to Zucker, the Trump campaign argued that the CNN poll is "designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and biased sampling."
"It is a trick and a bogus poll to provoke voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the president, and present a generally false view of real support across the United States for the president," the letter said, signed by the chief legal advisor to the Trump campaign. Jenna Ellis and COO Michael Glassner.
The campaign formally requested that CNN retract the poll and publish a "complete, fair and obvious retraction, apology and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions."
The letter, which largely cites McLaughlin's findings, makes several incorrect and misleading claims.
"It is a survey of 1,259 adults, not even registered voters, let alone likely voters," the letter says, citing a McLaughlin memo earlier this week.
While it's true that a live interviewer contacted 1,259 adults by landline or cell phone for the survey, the 14-point margin by which Trump follows Biden came from a question asked only of 1,125 registered voters. Polls typically show registered voters rather than likely voters at this stage of the race, as it is difficult to project whether voters will participate in an election that is five months away. CNN, like most public pollsters, generally reports likely voter results around Labor Day.
It should be noted that in the CNN poll, Biden extends his leadership among those who are most (i.e. extremely) enthusiastic about the vote.
Among the entire sample, 32% identified in the CNN poll as Democrats, 25% identified themselves as Republicans, and 44% described themselves as independent or belonging to another party. The results for the complete sample have a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It is 3.6 points among registered voters.
And the poll comes amid a particularly turbulent time in the Trump presidency, which includes the current coronavirus pandemic, outrage and concern over race relations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police officers and the official entry of the United States into a recession.
McLaughlin has also argued that the poll unfairly includes "questions on issues including race relations, not job creation, which could have further skewed the poll," though the CNN poll asks registered voters who would better manage the economy. (Trump leads 51% to Biden 46%) and it was held at the height of Floyd's protests.