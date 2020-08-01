Trump campaign laying the groundwork to shape mail vote for him

That has included a push across multiple states for policies such as improved signature matching, requirements for people to apply before receiving a ballot, and limits on when and where mail ballots will be counted, things that experts Voters have said they could lead to fewer counted votes from groups that skew Democrats.

Meanwhile, the president has begun to lay the groundwork for the doubt and suspicion that could cast on the election results if the count of mail ballots delays the declaration of a winner.

"I want to have the elections. But I also do not want to have to wait three months and then discover that the ballots are missing and that the elections do not mean anything. That is what will happen," Trump said Thursday at a press conference, during the which also called voting by mail a "disaster" and argued that people should have to cast their votes in person.

"Mail ballots will generate the most fraud," he said, without evidence.

But some administration officials and Republican allies have expressed frustration at Trump's rhetoric behind closed doors, acknowledging that voting by mail will likely be necessary and perhaps even useful to the president in some places.

"It is not smart," a senior administration official said of Trump's comments, noting the likelihood that the pandemic would make in-person voting impossible, at least in some areas. "When we are finally forced to mail ballots, our people will not vote because they do not trust the system."

In a recent CNN poll that surveyed voters in Arizona, Florida and Michigan, Biden supporters overwhelmingly said they would rather vote by mail than in person. In Arizona, 78% of Biden's sponsors say they would prefer to vote by mail, compared to 43% of Trump supporters. . In Florida, 59% of Biden supporters would prefer to cast ballots by mail versus 19% of Trump supporters. And in Michigan, 67% of Biden supporters say they prefer to vote by mail compared to 22% of those who support Trump.

Arizona and Michigan are two key states that the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign officials have expressed concern about the celebration in November. And concern about Trump's fight against voting by mail extends beyond the presidential election; Multiple Republican sources emphasized how this could negatively affect Republican candidates with negative votes.

Struggling to shape the system.

The Trump campaign and RNC have set aside $ 20 million to fight election-related battles, ranging from defying individual state laws directly to fighting Democratic groups that have sued to open voting options, according to a familiar source. with the election of the campaign. Efforts The Trump campaign singled out Democrats, who say they have intervened in 18 states on the mail-voting laws, and argued that they have simply intervened in those legal battles to defend "electoral integrity."

His effort has spanned at least 17 states and focused primarily on preserving mail ballot restrictions that claim to protect against fraud, but that Democrats say some voters will not count their ballots.

The source acknowledged that some rule changes would likely offer an advantage to Trump's rival Joe Biden, specifically, loosening the signature matching requirements and "ballot collecting," or the practice of allowing individuals, including Political agents collect large numbers of ballots. and convert them into mass.

The Trump campaign and the RNC have struggled to maintain strict signature matching rules, which require that the signature on a ballot match the signature of a person on voter registration lists. An anti-fraud measure, some Democrats and voter advocacy groups argue that it results in too many ballots being thrown out.

Despite Trump's rhetoric suggesting that all mail ballots will expose the country to the possibility of a fraudulent electoral outcome, the Trump campaign and Republican allies have been careful to specify that they do not oppose the general concept of policies vote by mail. Instead, they have tried to draw a distinction between absentee voting and expanded postal voting that some states have proposed as a safer alternative to voting at the polls during the pandemic.

But the voting methods are very similar, and experts have told CNN that they are largely "the same."

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, cited examples of delays and problems with the expansion of mail voting in New York and New Jersey to argue that the practice is too risky to be widely deployed in November.

"It is now the stated goal of Democrats to remove protections for the integrity of elections, such as mailing a ballot to every registered voter, whether they request it or not," Murtaugh said in a statement to CNN. "They also want to eliminate signature correspondence and clear the way for ballot collection, which are also open opportunities for fraud."

The campaign is not working to ban voting by mail directly, but it often struggles to shape the system in which it will occur.

In Pennsylvania, a state where campaign officials hope to win but believe it will be very close, the Trump campaign sued the 67-county electoral boards for the ways in which the vote by mail was conducted before the primaries. June there, and has demanded certain changes before November, such as ending the practice of allowing voters to deliver their ballots to certified, unsupervised mailboxes, in addition to traditional polling places.

The campaign also called on Pennsylvania to prevent election officials from "counting absentee and mail-in ballots that lack a secret envelope or that contain in any envelope any text, brand or symbol that reveals the voter's identity, political affiliation or preference of the candidates, "according to court documents filed June 29.

The lawsuit argued that unsupervised use of mailboxes created the opportunity for fraud and deprivation of rights because different counties advertised their locations differently to voters, and because it prevented political parties from having as much information about the process. Proponents of the practice argue that the boxes simply create more convenient locations for voters and reduce the burden on the Postal Service.

Pennsylvania used expanded postal voting practices in its June primaries, and like other states that did the same this year, it had difficulty navigating the results. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, extended the deadline for receiving and counting ballots in six major counties before Election Day.

But an analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer found that Pennsylvania voters who waited up to three weeks or less before Election Day to request their ballots were less likely to obtain their ballot than those who requested earlier; The analysis concluded that 92,000 fewer votes were cast due to delays in processing applications, printing ballots, and delivering mail.

That many votes could be decisive in a state as crucial to the 2020 race as Pennsylvania; Trump won it in 2016 by less than 45,000 votes.

A Democratic official who requested anonymity said Democratic groups are fighting in some states to allow ballots to be counted by postmark before Election Day, even if they arrive days later.

Republicans have asserted that ballots must be received before Election Day to register, a policy, said the Democratic official, which disproportionately affects youth and people of color. Those are the groups that tend to cast their votes later, when delays in the mail and delays could prevent them from reaching polling stations on time.

On a website detailing their joint efforts, the RNC-Trump campaign notes: "Receiving the ballots after Election Day allows the losing candidates to 'seek' enough late votes to change the outcome. Furthermore, any system that allows for late ballots is set for weeks of lengthy litigation, undermining the confidence and legitimacy of the election. "

The Trump team has also expressed concern about the shorter timeline that the vote by mail could generate. A source close to the campaign argued that if mail voting is expanded, "people would vote without being an informed voter," because in some places they could request and mail their ballot weeks before Election Day.

With margins between the president and Biden in several key states, the campaign is concerned that "people without full knowledge of what might come out in the elections" would begin to seal Trump's fate before he had a chance to compete. completely.

But one thing that attendees rarely mention as a potential problem with voting by mail is foreign interference, although Trump has repeatedly tried to bring up the specter of electoral meddling associated with vote-by-mail policies.

"This will be the greatest electoral disaster in history. And by the way, you like to talk about Russia and China and other places, you will be able to falsify ballots, you will forge, you will do what you have to do," Trump said Friday.

There is no evidence that foreign governments have any means of printing ballots, which must be requested individually in most states and checked in the voter registration files.

Create a financing crisis

The campaign's state-by-state legal slogan has fitted in with an effort by the White House to limit funding for vote-by-mail measures.

House Democrats included $ 3.6 billion for election-related activities, including the possible expansion of mail-in voting, in the stimulus proposal they approved in May. The money would have been intended to help states shape their elections before November so that voters can vote safely in the midst of the pandemic.

But Republicans in the White House and Senate negotiated a proposal, introduced this week, that included zero dollars for the election. A White House official said funding for the vote-by-mail is currently a hot spot in negotiations that are already affecting the biggest drawbacks over unemployment insurance and liability protections for employers who ask their workers to return to the workplace with the virus not yet controlled.

In the stimulus package Trump signed in March, Republicans and Democrats agreed to offer $ 400 million in federal grants for states to spend on the changes necessary to hold safe elections in November.

Democrats, however, wanted much more; his previous proposal had requested $ 4 billion in such grants.

Many state officials have said they will need more funds to do things like train the number of people required to count the expected influx of mail ballots quickly and to make polling places in person safe as well.

The delays and increased financial stress that have plagued the US Postal Service during the pandemic could also lead to problems that may arise from further mail-in voting.

The USPS has recently implemented new policies that workers blame for delivery delays of at least two days across the country, raising fears that many ballots will not make it to polling stations on time if the issues are not corrected in November.