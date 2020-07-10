Trump campaign official accuses Biden of "rooting against Americans and their prosperity"

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Thursday accused alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of "rooting against Americans and their prosperity" as President Trump works to repair the economy ahead of the November election.

"We are already seeing incredible growth, people are talking about V-curves," Murtaugh told "Special Report" presenter John Roberts.

As the nation passes another serious Coronavir milestone, Bide points to victory

"Joe Biden laughed at that," Murtaugh continued. "Joe Biden needs to hang on to the bad news. And everyone should remember this, the good news for Americans is bad news for Joe Biden."

Earlier Thursday, Biden proposed spending $ 700 billion on American research and products in hopes of changing the economy.

"What a pathetic and sad place it is to actually be rooting against Americans and their prosperity …" said Murtaugh. "He needs the economy to not recover, and for a man who wants to be president of the United States, what a pathetic place it is."

Rather, Murtaugh said, Trump is focused on a full economic recovery and is committed to recovering millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the coronavirus crisis came, the president's economic message has been even stronger," said the communications director.

When asked to comment on recent polls showing Biden leading in key battlefield states, Murtaugh proclaimed, "If we believed public polls, then Hillary Clinton would be in the White House right now running for reelection." .