Trump campaign postpones Pence events in Florida and Arizona

The decision to postpone these political shutdowns comes as states and the country experience a surge in coronavirus cases, and the Trump administration's own public health experts continue to warn against large public gatherings.

Pence had a handful of politics-related campaigns and events scheduled as part of his trips to both the Sunshine State and the Grand Canyon State. The vice president's office did not provide an updated schedule for his trips.

"The vice president is still traveling to Texas, Arizona and Florida this week when he said he will meet with the governors and their health care teams," an office spokesman said in a statement to CNN.

The Associated Press and NBC He first reported the schedule changes.