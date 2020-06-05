Trump campaign removes space-themed ads amid complaints from former astronaut, others

The "Make Space Great Again" ad lasted several minutes and included excerpts from speeches by former President John F. Kennedy and Trump and photos of the astronauts who were launched into space last Saturday from US soil for the first time in nearly a decadeBut NASA has strict regulations for the ads posted on its website.
"As a government agency, NASA will not endorse or endorse or appear to endorse or endorse a product, service, or commercial activity." site readings. "Astronauts or employees currently working for NASA cannot display their names, similarities, or other personality traits in any advertisement or marketing material."

Karen Nyberg, a retired astronaut who is married to Doug Hurley, one of the astronauts aboard the SpaceX rocket launched this week, also complained about appearing in the ad without her consent.

"I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong," he tweeted.

Trump traveled to Florida on Saturday to see the successful launch of the NASA / SpaceX rocket and deliver a speech at the Kennedy Space Center, saying that "the United States has regained our place of prestige as a world leader."

The President continued, "You cannot be number one on earth if you are number two in space," and that "we are not going to be number two anywhere."

The video no longer appears on the campaign's YouTube channel. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear whether NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who accompanied Trump at last Saturday's launch, was aware of the announcement in advance.



