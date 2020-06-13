Trump campaign says 300,000 people applied for tickets to the Oklahoma rally

According to the campaign, around 300,000 people have applied for tickets to President Trump's first scheduled rally since states began efforts to resume activities after weeks of blockade measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Friday's event number for June 19 at the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

"The Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is the best ticket of all time!" the public. "There are already over 200,000 tickets and it's not even political season. Watching a second event in town to get more people in with @realDonaldTrump is going to be GREAT in the most open state in the nation! Sign up!"

He later corrected the tweet to notice an increase in apps.

The rally will be Trump's first in weeks. Applicants must sign an exemption that releases the Trump campaign from responsibility for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "says a disclaimer.

Hillary Clinton tweeted on Friday: "If your protests come with a disclaimer, you shouldn't hold them back."

In a statement, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Republican, said the visit confirms that the state is a "national example of responsible and safe reopening."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 222 in the past 24 hours, authorities said Friday, the largest single-day increase since the first cases in the state were reported, KOKH-TV reported.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a long-awaited set of guidelines on how to minimize the daily risk of contracting COVID-19 as communities began to resume daily life.

The risk increases as the meetings get bigger where it is difficult to practice social distancing, the agency said.

The staging and attendance at such events should be in accordance with what local health officials advise, relying in large part on the spread of the coronavirus in a particular community, said Dr. Jay Butler of the CDC in a call Friday with reporters.

Associated Press contributed to this report.