Trump campaign says NH rally postponed by president could happen in mid-August

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. A senior adviser to Trump's re-election campaign says he is "hopeful" that the demonstration postponed by President Trump in New Hampshire will take place in mid-August.

The demonstration, which would have been the president's second since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation in March, was scheduled for Saturday, July 11. It was postponed a day earlier, with the Trump campaign and the White House citing concerns over a tropical storm forecast that ended without affecting Portsmouth, where the rally was supposed to take place.

TRUMP BECOMES VIRTUAL – AND INCREASES A CLIMBING SUM

At the time, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the rally would be delayed by a week or two. And campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the event "will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon."

But senior campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, in an appearance Thursday morning on the morning radio show "New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath," acknowledged that "we don't have an appointment."

Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident who managed Trump's 2016 presidential campaign from its inception to the primary season, emphasized that "we are committed to returning to New Hampshire." That is 1,000 percent. … I talk to the president a lot about it. He absolutely wants to be there. We have to see his travel itinerary, but I am very hopeful, it is not my final decision, that we have the president here in mid-August. "

The senior advisor to the Trump campaign also mentioned that the rescheduled rally cannot be done at the original site, off the runway at Pease International Airport in the state's coastal region. "We are not necessarily married to Pease," he said. Lewandowski listed the cities of Amherst or Milford (in the south-central part of the state) as possible replacements.

Before the president's first rally amid the coronavirus, held last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump and his campaign announced that they had received 1 million ticket requests for the event. But the crowds never materialized, and large portions of the upper deck of the arena were empty as the president spoke.

NEW TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER MAKES STAFF CHANGES IN THE HQ

In the days after the Tulsa rally, the Trump campaign rejected suggestions that the president failed to attract a large enough crowd, noting that the event drew more than 4 million viewers "across all media channels. campaign digital "and noted that Fox News – which hosted the event live – had the best ratings on Saturday nights in its history.

The director of strategic communications for the Trump campaign, Marc Lotter, promoted that "the Tulsa rally had 22 million people watching it."

In the days after the announcement of the New Hampshire rally, Trump's reelection team avoided making crowd-size predictions.

But the president himself had no qualms about making a prediction.

"We are going to have a huge crowd and we are going to have a huge crowd," Trump said on the eve of the rally scheduled for an appearance on the "New Hampshire Today" radio show hours before the event was postponed. .

While the campaign publicly said ticket requests were not a problem in postponing the rally, some people familiar with event registrations questioned whether they were on track to fill the venue with supporters.

New Hampshire, which for a century has held the first primary election in the race for the White House, has also been for a generation a major battleground state in the general election.

Four years ago, Trump was outnumbered by less than 3,000 votes by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by the state's four electoral votes.