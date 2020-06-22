Trump campaign says two more employees involved in Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus

Two other members of President Trump's campaign team who participated in the weekend rally in Tulsa tested positive for coronavirus, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said Monday.

The two employees attended the rally, he said.

"After another round of testing for field staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advanced team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the demonstration but wore masks throughout the event. Upon positive testing, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracking protocols, "Murtaugh said.

Eight Trump employees who were part of the rally's preparation have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, after six tested positive before Saturday night's rally. Those six individuals did not attend the demonstration and immediately began quarantining.

At the same time as the rally, Tulsa County was experiencing its own spike in infections, raising concerns that Trump's indoor rally could be a "super spread" event for the virus.

There were 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest one-day total the Tulsa Department of Health has reported.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the BOK Center in Tulsa for the president's first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.

All attendees of the rally received temperature checks before going through security and were offered face masks and hand sanitizer, although the campaign emphasized that wearing a face mask was optional.