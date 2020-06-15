Trump Campaign Seeks CNN Apology After Stelter "Sexist" Interview

President Trump's re-election campaign said Sunday that Brian Stelter, the CNN media journalist, was "sexist and degrading" during an interview Sunday with his chief legal adviser and an apology from CNN and the reporter is in order.

DON LEMON ASKS: HOW COULD I NOT BE RACIST IF I GROW UP IN AMERICA?

"This type of crisis and onslaught is not professional, but it is what we expect from leftists who hate President Trump," said Ali Pardo, deputy director of communications for the campaign, in a statement. "It would be great if so-called journalists refrained from personal attacks and put words in the mouth of the children and grandchildren of strong, intelligent and independent women."

OPEN OF NY TIMES CLARIFIES CONFUSION OF & # 39; FUNDS POLICY & # 39 ;: & # 39; YES, MEANS TO ADDRESS POLICE LITERALLY & # 39;

Stelter's interview with Jenna Ellis took a strange turn on Sunday when they began to discuss Trump's use of the term "bogus media." Ellis praised Trump's courage to use his platform to challenge the accepted narrative in the press.

Stelter replied, "You understand that someday you will regret this, right?" he said. "Someday you will regret this when your children and grandchildren look back on this moment."

ANCLA EX-CNN SOLEDAD O & # 39; BRIEN: THE EXEC OF THE NETWORK TOLD HIM THAT HE ONLY HAS & # 39; THE RIGHT KIND & # 39; OF BLACK GUESTS

Ellis, a constitutional law attorney, replied, "Oh, now you're going with personal attacks, that's when you know you lost the debate, Brian."

Neither CNN nor Stelter responded to an email from Fox News after business hours. Stelter, a frequent Twitter user, later tweeted that his "Twitter mentions are still exploding" and retweeted David Brody, the chief political analyst, who said: "Have you seen @brianstelter totally destroyed by @jennaellisesq today in @CNN? It was complete domination. She called him an activist, not a journalist. "

Ellis insisted in the interview that Stelter defines himself better as an activist than as a journalist because he has an agenda and that agenda "is anti-Trump."

Stelter later retweeted an online political journalist who defended him and said the host of "Trusted Sources" made the comment after Ellis lied.

"Keep in mind that Ellis was lying about the CNN poll," Eric Bradner, a political journalist, tweeted. "Biden's 14-point advantage is among registered voters."

CNN recently reported that the Trump campaign demanded that the news outlet retract a poll that showed 14 points among registered voters. CNN said it supported the poll.

Ellis and Michael Glassner, the campaign's director of operations, told the network in a statement earlier this week that "it is a trick and a false poll to cause voter suppression, stifle the drive and enthusiasm for the President, and present a generally false view of real support across the United States for the President. "

Ellis said Sunday: "The only reason CNN published this because it is junk science." She said: "No pollster in the world would endorse this as a legitimate poll, according to industry standards."

"That is a normal voting procedure," said Stelter.

The survey in question was among a sample of 1,259 respondents and was conducted by phone from June 2 to 5, 2020, according to CNN. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they would vote for Biden, compared to 41 percent for Trump.

The letter, addressed to CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, noted that only 25 percent of the participants were Republicans and it was done ahead of the positive economic news released on Friday. Politician reported that the general survey included 1,259 adults, 1,125 of them registered voters.

Ellis later tweeted that no other poll shows "fake numbers" like CNN's.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even before Trump was elected to office, he has accused much of the media of having a bias against him. His favorite targets are CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times. Critics of Trump say his attacks are unfair and that the media is only doing its job during a turbulent presidency. Trump supporters ask what happened to these reporters' teeth during the Obama administration.

Pardo, of the Trump campaign, wrote that she has had enough of these "liberal activists disguised as journalists" who constantly insult conservative women "for having the audacity to think for ourselves and go against the fake news narrative. that they are promoting that day. "

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.