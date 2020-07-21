Trump campaign spokesman: Trump is skeptical of the election results because Democrats have a "cheating history"

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley said Monday that President Trump has a right to be skeptical of the election results if his Democratic rival wins the presidency in November because Democrats have a "cheating story."

"Democrats are pushing for a universal vote by mail, which is full of all kinds of cheating possibilities, and Democrats know it," Hogan told "The Story." "So they brag about a policy that could completely compromise the elections and then ask us to deliver on those results. That's ridiculous."

President Trump, in a contentious dispute that aired on Sunday, told "Fox News Sunday" presenter Chris Wallace that "he is not a good loser," and claimed that the vote-by-mail, which Democrats have pushed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, "It will manipulate the elections."

When asked if this meant he plans not to accept the election results, Trump said, "No. I have to see."

When Wallace pushed him further, Trump added: "No, I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to say no, and not the last time either."

Hogan criticized the Democrats for "perpetrating a complete deception on Russia," and reminded host Harris Faulkner that "it was the Democrats who attacked this president like we have never seen him before."

"They were the ones who continue to say to this day that it was Hillary Clinton who won the election. They still say that Stacey Abrams is the duly elected senator from Georgia. They are the ones who have a problem defending the results of an election," argument.

All major intelligence agencies and intelligence committees in Congress concluded, as former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats put it, that Russia carried out an "unprecedented campaign of influence to interfere with the political and electoral process of the United States" in 2016 .

TRUMP ASKS IF YOU WILL ACCEPT THE ELECTION RESULTS

Hogan said the Trump campaign "will not say right now what happens, we're just going to say it's the case, because we now know that Democrats have a history of cheating in the election and we will not be fooled." East."

"If this election is free and this election is fair," he concluded, "Donald Trump will have four more years in the White House."