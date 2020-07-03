Trump campaign spokeswoman promises & # 39; iconic speech & # 39; from the President on Mount Rushmore

Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin Perrine joked in "The Daily Briefing" on Friday that the president would pronounce "what will be an iconic address off Mount Rushmore" to kick off the Day of the Day celebrations. Independence of the nation.

"You will be able to celebrate the history of the United States, our foundation, and our founders, facing Mount Rushmore," Perrine told host Kristin Fisher. "[It will honor] those who stood up to tyranny to establish the greatest nation the world has ever known, [and] will honor the men and women of the United States Army who serve day by day to protect and Bring freedom to everyone and protect it here at home.

"And," Perrine added, "it will speak to the high honor and distinction that we all have as Americans and citizens of the United States. It will be a beautiful speech in one of the most iconic places in the United States."

Fisher noted that Trump was criticized for holding the Mount Rushmore event after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that social distancing guidelines would not be enforced.

"The governor has clearly been working to establish security protocols," Perrine replied. "And we encourage those who may be in a higher risk group to also be able to enjoy the holidays safely at home. There are opportunities to be a part of this both inside and outside."

Fisher later noted that Native American groups have criticized Trump for holding up what they say "is essentially a photo shoot at one of his most sacred sites." Perrine replied that a presidential visit to deliver a speech at a national monument should not be controversial.

"Listen," he said, "President Trump will stand in front of a national monument and give a speech to our nation. It will be beautiful. It will be patriotic and it will honor the greatness of this nation, all of that."