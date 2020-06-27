Trump campaign staff must undergo coronavirus testing after rally

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and Katie Miller, press secretary to the vice president and wife of President Trump's adviser, Stephen Miller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. REUTERS

Employees of President Trump's campaign who attended the Tulsa rally on Saturday are reportedly required to undergo a coronavirus screening test.

Staff were ordered to be screened over the weekend before being allowed to return to work on Monday, according to an email obtained by ABC News on Friday.

The email stated that employees who were in Tulsa "must get a negative COVID-19 test this weekend."

The campaign is setting up a "remote COVID-19 test site" for its workers to test on Sunday, according to the email.

Eight employees have already tested positive for the virus and dozens more have been working while in quarantine since their return from Oklahoma.

Trump continued the demonstration despite the ongoing pandemic and against the wishes of local officials.

The campaign gave masks to attendees for free, but many in the crowd of more than 6,000 refused to wear them, as did the president himself.

Attendees were required to sign a promise not to sue if they get the virus.