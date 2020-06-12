Trump campaign that sells the & # 39; Baby Lives Matter & # 39; on the website

The onesies are designed to highlight the president's support for the anti-abortion movement. They were originally offered as a promotion around the March for Life in January and remain available for purchase for $ 18, listed as a "limited edition" item. Trump is the first President of the United States in history to speak at the march, an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights, since the landmark Roe v. Wade was issued in 1973.

A campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the sale of the onesies, but confirmed that they were offered along with the March for Life.

Some have used the "life matters" part of the Black Live Matters motto to co-opt the message of that movement, which highlights the systemic racism and inequality faced by African-Americans.

The sale of the onesies continues amid widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. Floyd's death on Memorial Day has led to mass protests and a public trial of racism in the United States.