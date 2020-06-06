Trump can shoot himself in the foot with a split-city Republican convention (opinion)

The Republican National Convention was scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August. But the pandemic struck, and the governor has insisted on a reduced event with safety precautions that include social distancing and face masks. The president, who wants his masses to curl up shoulder to shoulder as they shout out their acclimatizations, is now looking to deliver his convention speech in another city. More formal portions of the convention can still be held in Charlotte to fulfill RNC's contractual agreement with the city.
If Trump insists on a forked convention, it could fatally hurt his reelection campaign. North Carolina is a critical state of change, and voters there may resent being overlooked. The change could also give the impression that the campaign is disorganized and indecisive at a time when the electorate is already facing critical questions about the president's ability to lead.
However, the RNC has a plan. Something like.
Preparing a political party and a city to organize a convention is a long and tedious process. For Republicans, especially, the convention has been held in recent years in changing states, which can help sway voters with a boost to the local economy, given the millions who enter hotels, restaurants, and venues. Conventions can generate the kind of exposure and tourism that marketing dollars can't buy.
But what exactly is a split-city Republican convention like? Even the platform and political gatherings in Charlotte could be in jeopardy because the RNC communications director has indicated that his party will only meet "if the governor allows more than 10 people to be in one room."
Given that the president is planning to deliver his speech to a crowd he adores in another city, the publicity for Charlotte will likely focus on the cutback event and what the Republican Party lost in having to adjust to the coronavirus, as well as Trump's demands . For Queen City, this means that not all advertising will be good advertising.
And now another Republican site selection committee is crossing the country considering new locations that include Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Las Vegas. So where should the RNC go?
Arizona, generally a red state, may not be this election cycle. United States Senate nominee Martha McSally has seen her campaign against former astronaut Mark Kelly nearly sink underground. A recent Fox News poll found that she followed the Democrat by 13 points, while Joe Biden led Trump by four points in the Grand Canyon state. Hosting a convention in a 105-degree climate in Phoenix probably won't change those numbers.
While Las Vegas and Nashville have adequate facilities, Nevada and Tennessee do not have as many electoral votes. Orlando or Jacksonville could be the hosts of the speech, and Florida is a must-see, but being in the geographic center of the country could help Trump get the crowd he wants. Texas' location allows for shorter travel distances, increasing the likelihood of attendance, and Dallas is probably Trump's best strategic option.
Polls show Texas is emerging as a decisive state with the President leading his Democratic opponent at just one point, according to a Quinnipiac poll. Conventional thinking refuses to recognize that Democrats can win lone star status in 2020. Latino voters, historically, have had the least turnout of any demographic in the state, and until they vote in greater numbers, win over Texas will be difficult for Democrats. But the Republican Party is scared, and losing Texas will put the White House out of reach. This loss could have lasting ramifications, and the Republican Party could take an entire generation to learn how to win the support of an increasingly diverse constituency.
But Texas still has a lot of money and Trump supports like conservative Governor Greg Abbott, who has never publicly criticized the president. The dollars and sympathy will be in great quantity if the RNC celebrates the nominal vote and the speech in Dallas.
Texas is almost a Petri dish of Trump to grow political absurdities. Abbott has the accused state attorney general fighting legal battles to avoid voting by mail and ending Obamacare. Tax collection has collapsed with the price of oil and tourism has plummeted during the pandemic. But a great moment in Dallas could give state politicians a chance to say, "We are back," even if it is not the whole truth.
No matter where the RNC goes, there is an imminent question: Will Trump damage his support in North Carolina after Charlotte's leadership spent two years planning the convention and the estimated $ 120 million windfall it offers?
Not a minor historical irony than the last time a presidential nomination convention was split between two cities, the decision was informed by race. Southern Democrats in 1860 abandoned their convention in Charleston, South Carolina, in a dispute over the party's platform on slavery. When the party reconvened in Baltimore, the Northern and Southern Democrats broke up and Republican Abraham Lincoln won the election, before signing the Emancipation Proclamation.
Race problems, 160 years later, will also influence the upcoming elections, along with the pandemic and a declining economy. Trump and the Republican Party may have made their chances of success considerably more challenging by adding uncertainty to their plans with a divided unorthodox convention.
History may be hinting that it plans to repeat itself. But Trump is not the type to listen.