



The Republican National Convention was scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August. But the pandemic struck, and the governor has insisted on a reduced event with safety precautions that include social distancing and face masks. The president, who wants his masses to curl up shoulder to shoulder as they shout out their acclimatizations, is now looking to deliver his convention speech in another city. More formal portions of the convention can still be held in Charlotte to fulfill RNC's contractual agreement with the city.

If Trump insists on a forked convention, it could fatally hurt his reelection campaign. North Carolina is a critical state of change, and voters there may resent being overlooked. The change could also give the impression that the campaign is disorganized and indecisive at a time when the electorate is already facing critical questions about the president's ability to lead.

However, the RNC has a plan. Something like.

Preparing a political party and a city to organize a convention is a long and tedious process. For Republicans, especially, the convention has been held in recent years in changing states, which can help sway voters with a boost to the local economy, given the millions who enter hotels, restaurants, and venues. Conventions can generate the kind of exposure and tourism that marketing dollars can't buy.