Trump can't divert military funds for border wall, says federal appeals court







In a 2-1 ruling, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said the $ 2.5 billion transfer bypassed Congress, which has the authority to appropriate the money.

The legal fight over Defense Department funds stems from Trump's national emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Trump extended the statement last February, even as border arrests began to decrease.

"The Executive Branch lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds," wrote Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Thomas for the majority. "The panel noted that the Allocations Clause of the United States Constitution exclusively grants purse power to Congress. The panel argued that the transfer of funds violated the Allocations Clause and was therefore illegal."

While Friday's ruling is a victory for environmental groups and states that challenge the use of military funds, a Supreme Court suspension, issued last year that allows the funds to be used, remains in place for now.