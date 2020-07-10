Trump claims Biden & # 39; brainwashed & # 39; to the exclusive left of & # 39; Hannity & # 39 ;: & # 39; Doesn't know what he's doing & # 39;

President Trump suggested on Fox News "Hannity" on Thursday night that alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had been "brainwashed" by the party's far left.

"It has been taken over by the radical left. He has no idea what they are doing and what they are getting him into," Trump told host Sean Hannity. "And if you look at the deal they made with Bernie Sanders now and the group, it's all crazy, radical left-wing stuff. And Joe will never be able to fight him, even if he disagrees with it, which I really don't think so. does.

RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE BIDEN DEM PLATFORM SIGNAL CONCESSIONS TO THE SANDERS-AOC WING IN CLIMATE CHANGE

"I think they brainwashed him," added the president. "They brainwashed him. He doesn't know where he is. He doesn't know what he's doing. And our country will suffer. Our stock markets will collapse. Bad things will happen."

"They will underfund the police. They will abolish the police. It will be, maybe [there will be] a backlash or maybe they will go to hell like Venezuela."

Later in the interview, Hannity asked Trump if Biden was trying to "pull out" of the debates scheduled this fall, sparking an odd exchange on whether Biden said he regularly underwent "cognitive" or COVID-19 tests.

"He was referring to the COVID tests," Trump said. "He didn't mean 'cognitive'. He meant 'COVID'."

Hannity replied that the former vice president had said at a press conference last week that his cognitive ability was "constantly tested."

"He didn't mean that because you don't have those tests so often," Trump insisted before challenging Biden to take the same cognitive test that he underwent at Walter Reed Medical Center in 2018. "He didn't mean that because he didn't." I didn't take any. cognitive test because one failed. "

Trump also teased Biden about his appearance while wearing a "massive" mask, saying it makes the Democratic nominee "feel good."

"I hope to wear a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You are in a hospital. I think it is very appropriate," Trump acknowledged. "I don't have a problem with a mask. I don't think you need it when you get tested all the time. Everyone around you does."

The President once again defended his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, telling Hannity that White House coronavirus workforce member Dr. Anthony Fauci is a "good man" before claiming that he had made "many mistakes". He also criticized the media for focusing on increasing cases and ignoring the decline in the death rate.

"They don't talk about death because deaths are so low," said Trump.

The president also flirted with the idea of ​​forgiving key figures in the Russia investigation, including longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign president Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign," Trump insisted. "They knew everything that was happening. They were in the rooms when everyone talked about it. All of these people work for them. I know how the White House works. I think I can say it better now than anyone else. And they knew all of that was happening."

Trump declined to commit to any pardon Thursday night, but told Hannity: "I'm always thinking, I'm always thinking."

Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.