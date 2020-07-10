Trump claims federal forces were "ready to go to Seattle" when the mayor ordered to dismantle CHOP

President Trump said Thursday in an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News that the White House had notified Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan that it would send federal forces to dismantle the infamous "CHOP" protest zone, but local police He entered before we got there. "

"We were going in, we were going in very soon," Trump said in "Hannity." "We let them know that and all of a sudden they didn't want that. They came in before we got there, but we were going to come in very soon, very soon, and we would have taken the 'CHOP'. … they came back very easily but they went in and frankly the people just gave up. They were tired. They had it for a long period of time. "

Seattle police forcibly cleared the "CHOP" area on July 1 after weeks of protests that culminated in two fatal shootings, forcing the city's Democratic leaders to act after weeks of mounting scrutiny.

"We were ready to go to Seattle. Frankly, I was looking forward to it." – President Trump, & # 39; Hannity & # 39;

Trump repeatedly offered to deploy the National Guard, vowing not to "let Seattle be occupied by anarchists" and threatening to "straighten it out" if local leaders failed to do so. After Durkan's repeated objections, Trump said he was prepared to take matters into his own hands.

"We were ready to go to Seattle," he said. "Frankly, I was looking forward to it."

The day after Seattle police claimed the "CHOP" area on Durkan's orders, Trump personally contacted the father of a 19-year-old boy who was shot to death in the area.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. had made a heartbreaking appearance in "Hannity" describing his experience since his son's death on June 20.

Trump said he invited Anderson to visit the White House "when things turn out", telling Hannity that his position "is very hard. I mean, what is happening is very difficult and he was treated very badly."

"They didn't even tell him what had happened when it happened," added the president. "A very sad thing, but I talked to him and had a great but very sad conversation, and then … when he's ready, he will go to the White House."