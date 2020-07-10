Trump claims he & # 39; agreed & # 39; the cognitive test but offers no tests







Trump said he performed the test at Walter Reed Medical Center, but did not provide additional information about the test. He did a cognitive test there in 2018 after requesting one, his doctor at the time told reporters, adding that he did not believe such tests were standard for presidents. It is unclear whether Trump was referring to this test or a more recent one.

"I proved he was there because I did well. I accepted the test," Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News, saying he took the cognitive test "very recently."

The president described it as a "very standard test" he performed on Walter Reed in front of doctors, who he said were "very surprised" by his "incredible" results.

Trump's comments reflect his continued obsession with presenting himself as someone of above-average intelligence, particularly in the face of critics who question his mental and cognitive faculties. And in recent months, Trump, 74, launched those attacks and made them the center of his campaign against Biden, 77, accusing him of lacking the intelligence and cognitive ability to be president.

CNN has contacted the White House for additional information on the test. One official's understanding is that Trump was referring to the cognitive test he conducted on Walter Reed in 2018, not a new test that could have been administered in November when he made an unexpected visit to the hospital. In 2018, the president's then-doctor, Ronny Jackson, said Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which doctors use to detect "mild cognitive dysfunction," and said Trump received a perfect score. The 30-point test lasts approximately 10 minutes and asks the patient to perform a simple batch of memory and mental tasks. A high score on the test indicates that the individual does not suffer from mild cognitive dysfunction, but does not indicate that the person has above-average cognitive abilities. Jackson said such tests were not originally in the plan for the physical examination, but that Trump had requested that the examination be performed. Trump has made a lot of reference to this test in meetings, saying Biden could not have passed, the official told CNN. Trump, who frequently bragged about his intellect, even tweeting that he is a "VERY STABLE GENIUS," claimed without evidence Thursday that Biden had not performed a cognitive test and challenged him to do the same test that he did. . Biden, however, told a reporter during a campaign event last month that "he has been tested and I am constantly being screened" regarding his cognitive abilities. Biden's advisers say he was referring to the daily rigors of being on the campaign trail. The former vice president added: "I can't wait to compare my cognitive ability with the cognitive ability of the man I'm dealing with." Trump's general medical condition has often been a source of speculation. In June, the White House provided a positive look at an annual physical exam, saying the president's cholesterol had dropped from previous years, but has never provided a complete explanation for the November trip to Walter Reed. At the time, the White House said it was a "routine checkup," although it was not announced and was not even in the president's internal hours the morning he went there.

