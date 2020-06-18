Trump claims he deserves credit for making Juneteenth 'very famous'

"I did a good thing: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump said, referring to the date of the rally in an interview published Thursday. "It's actually an important event, an important moment. But no one had heard of it."

Originally, the president had planned to hold his first political rally since the coronavirus pandemic began on June 15, but he eventually delayed the event by one day, until June 20.

The comments come as Trump serves as president of a nation whose population continues to protest police violence and systematic racism after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May.

In the wake of Floyd's death and widespread protests over racial inequality, big business has made Juneteenth a paid holiday, and state and federal lawmakers have also paid more attention to it. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia celebrate June 19 as a state holiday or observance, but it is not yet a federal holiday.

Trump, who has few African-American advisers in the White House and in his cabinet, told the Journal that "he surveyed many people around him, none of whom had ever heard of Juneteenth."

But, according to the report, the president also asked an aide during the interview if he had heard of the holiday, "noting that the White House had issued a statement last year to mark the day."

Trump did not appear to know that his White House had been making public statements commemorating the day throughout his term.

"Oh really? Did we issue a statement? Did the Trump White House issue a statement?" Trump said, adding that that was "good."

Trump also told the Journal that it was a black Secret Service agent who told him the meaning of Juneteenth.

Some critics, including California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, viewed Trump's original June 16 rally as a racist move to "welcome white supremacists," but the president has said he did not schedule his rally on the holiday. by the way. "

When the rally was still scheduled for the holidays, Trump told Fox News: "The fact that I have a rally that day, you can really think of it very positively as a celebration. Because a rally for me is a celebration.

"It is an interesting date. It was not done for that reason, but it is an interesting date."