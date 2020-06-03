Trump claims he went to the bunker for & # 39; inspection & # 39; amid violent protests

Trump, who was enraged when reports surfaced that he was moved to safety, told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio that it was during the day and not when the protests were on his doorstep.

"I was there for a small, short period of time," he said, adding that it was "more for an inspection."

After those reporters appeared, Trump infuriated that he looked weak and insisted that he be photographed outside the doors of the White House, a lawsuit that eventually led to his visit Monday to the Church of St. John on the other side of Lafayette. Square.