Trump claims he went to the bunker for & # 39; inspection & # 39; amid violent protests

By
Zaheer
-
0
4



Several people familiar with the matter described a different scenario than CNN. They said Trump was taken to the bunker for almost an hour amid intense protests on Friday night. A police source and another source familiar with the matter tell CNN that first lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were also taken to the bunker.

Trump, who was enraged when reports surfaced that he was moved to safety, told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio that it was during the day and not when the protests were on his doorstep.

"I was there for a small, short period of time," he said, adding that it was "more for an inspection."

After those reporters appeared, Trump infuriated that he looked weak and insisted that he be photographed outside the doors of the White House, a lawsuit that eventually led to his visit Monday to the Church of St. John on the other side of Lafayette. Square.

In his interview, Trump said that he had visited the bunker previously. He said he had been there "two and a half times."

But he said that was more to get an idea of ​​the space instead of protecting himself from damage.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here