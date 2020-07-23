Trump claims not to follow Maxwell's case despite long ties to Epstein

Behind Epstein and Trump is a smiling woman with short hair and folded arms, who sometimes seems to look into Epstein's eye line. It is Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former confidant and ex-girlfriend, who is now facing charges for acting as an alleged accomplice to Epstein's child sex trafficking.

Last year, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Epstein died of suicide by hanging inside a jail cell in Manhattan, where he was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing girls under the age of age. And earlier this month, Maxwell was arrested on charges related to recruitment, grooming, and ultimately sexual abuse of minors as young as 14 along with Epstein. She pleaded not guilty.

Trump has always tried to publicly distance himself from Epstein since the financier first faced charges related to sexual misconduct with underage girls in the mid-2000s. But on Tuesday, during a press conference he was allegedly referring to To the federal response to the coronavirus, the president took a decidedly different approach when asked about Maxwell, saying he wants it "well" as he faces federal charges.

When asked by a reporter if he believed Maxwell would attack powerful men who were rumored to have engaged in illegal sexual activity, Trump replied: "I don't know. I really haven't followed him too much. I just wish him frankly. I have met her numerous times. over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him well. Whatever it is. "

The comments caught some White House officials off guard. Officials told CNN they were baffled by the president's comments about Maxwell, viewing it as an unwelcome distraction to a press conference in which Trump largely stuck to the script.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she spoke to the president about his comments on Maxwell and tried to clarify Trump's comments.

"Well, what the President pointed out is that the last person accused in this case ended up dead in a jail cell. And the President wants justice to be done for the victims in this case and prefers that this take place in a courtroom. hearings, "McEnany told Fox News on Thursday.

The White House did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Cool boy

Maxwell, Trump and Epstein were part of similar social orbits, with both men maintaining residences in Palm Beach and in New York. And they were photographed together, sometimes with Trump's girlfriend, Melania Knauss, multiple times during the 1990s and 2000s.

Trump once said that he maintained a friendship of more than a decade with Epstein, and one of Epstein's business partners told CNN that Trump was also taken over by Maxwell's personality.

In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine: "I have known Jeff for fifteen years. A fantastic guy," adding that Epstein was famous for young women.

"He is a lot of fun to be around. He is even said to like beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are younger. Jeffrey certainly enjoys his social life," Trump said in a story titled "Jeffrey Epstein. : International Moneyman of Mystery ".

Epstein and Trump were good friends, their brother Mark Epstein told The Washington Post last year. According to Mark Epstein, Trump traveled on his brother's private plane "numerous times," but added that he was only present on one flight.

Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein's former business partner before he was convicted of executing a Ponzi plan and spending 18 years in jail, said Trump was also "very well acquainted" with Maxwell.

"They knew each other well. There is no discussion about that. They knew each other well," Hoffenberg said. "She is a very social person and she is very well received. She has a tremendous personality. She is really good with people. She liked him and she liked him."

"It was a tremendous social network. She was very good with people and worked her contacts with high-profile people like President Trump all the time," he added. "She was very manipulative and I think she got under her skin."

Hoffenberg said Trump was surprised by his "tremendous position in the UK," along with the accomplishments of his father Robert Maxwell, a media mogul and con man.

"There were many times that President Trump and the two, Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein, had the opportunity to spend time together," he said.

He added that Trump's first wife, Ivana, also developed a close relationship with Maxwell in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hoffenberg described Trump's response to a question about Maxwell on Tuesday, saying he wished him well, as an "emotional reaction from the president" to someone he knew and respected for years.

& # 39; That island was really a cesspool & # 39;

Trump has told reporters in recent years that he has banned Epstein from his property in Mar-a-Lago, but never explained why their friendship ended.

According to The Washington Post, their disagreement was the result of being on opposite ends of a real estate deal.

And after the 2004 rift, Trump and Epstein's public appearances stopped.

In 2005, Florida police began investigating Epstein's sexual misconduct with a minor. And in 2008, Epstein struck a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida, who said they would not prosecute him on federal sex trafficking charges and instead allow him to plead guilty to minor state crimes.

In the years after Epstein's guilty plea, Trump tried to distance himself from his longtime friend and sometimes tie him to his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Months before announcing his presidential candidacy, at the conservative conference known as CPAC in February 2015, Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked about his thoughts on former President Bill Clinton.

"Good guy. In my opinion, a lot of problems arose with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. A lot of problems," Trump replied.

Asked later by Bloomberg about Clinton and the alleged sexual abuse that took place on Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St James, Trump said: "That island really was a cesspool. No question about it. Ask Prince Andrew. He will answer you about it. "

When asked if Hillary Clinton could face a political problem because of her association with Epstein, Trump said: "It could be a political problem. Look, he could be a political problem."

In 2019, Bill Clinton's office released a statement saying that the former president was not close to Epstein, that he had not spoken to him in over a decade and that he knew nothing about Epstein's alleged crimes. The statement also stated that Clinton never traveled to Little St. James, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico or his residence in Florida.

Two years in office, Trump would still go back to the Clinton-Epstein link, tweeting a video that he claimed without evidence that the Clintons were responsible for Epstein's death.

Despite extensive photos and news reports of the two men together, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten would say in 2017 that Trump "had no relationship with Mr. Epstein and had no knowledge of his conduct."

And in July 2019, Trump told reporters he did not know about Epstein's misconduct, adding: "He was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein."

"And you saw people yesterday saying I kicked him out of a club. He wanted nothing to do with him. That was many, many years ago. He shows you one thing: that I have good taste. Okay?" he commented.

During his Tuesday response to the question about Maxwell, the President also distanced himself from Prince Andrew.

The prince has faced public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince while a minor. The prince has denied having sexual contact with her.

Giuffre also claimed that Maxwell recruited her to massage Epstein while working as a wardrobe assistant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump said Tuesday: "I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don't know. I'm not aware."

In late 2019, Trump also claimed not to know Prince Andrew.

But there are a series of photographs of Trump alongside the Duke of York during his visit to the United Kingdom that same year. The prince was also photographed with Trump, Knauss, Epstein, and Maxwell at a Mar-a-Lago party in 2000.

Acosta, Starr and Dershowitz

Throughout his time in office, Trump has worked closely with attorneys who were at both ends of Epstein's legal battle in the mid-2000s: those accused of his prosecution and those who defended him as a client.

Former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned from his position in the Trump administration in July 2019 after facing public pressure for his role in the Epstein guilty plea in 2008.

At the time, Epstein avoided a federal trial and served only 13 months in prison on state prostitution charges for his involvement in underage girls. A Miami Herald investigation published in 2018 described the plea agreement, negotiated by Acosta, then the US prosecutor in Miami, as the "lifelong deal."

Amid Acosta's resignation in 2019, Trump continued to publicly praise the job secretary, saying he would have been willing to keep him on the job.

Later that fall, Trump would recruit Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to be his legal adviser during impeachment proceedings. Starr and Dershowitz previously represented Epstein in the mid-2000s case that ended the plea agreement.

Giuffre alleged in a lawsuit that Dershowitz participated in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, and that he had sex with Dershowitz as part of that operation. Giuffre has made similar allegations against Dershowitz in court filings in the past.

Dershowitz has repeatedly denied the allegations and has countered Giuffre.

"I am very happy that I was able to find Miss Maxwell"

Despite Trump's good wishes this week, attorney William Barr has said he was "very happy" that the Justice Department was able to "catch Miss Maxwell."

"I was furious (about Epstein's suicide), obviously. I strongly believe in that case. And I was very proud of the work done by the department, the southern district, in that case," Barr told ABC News earlier this month.

"And as you will remember, after he committed suicide, I told them that I was confident that we would pursue this case vigorously and would prosecute anyone who was complicit in it. And so I am very happy that I was able to find Miss Maxwell," he continued. the attorney general.

Barr also said the Justice Department "wants to speak to Prince Andrew."

"That is why the Southern District (of New York) has been making efforts to communicate and arrange an interview with him," he added.